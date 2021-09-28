The next free game on the Epic Games Store has over 1000 hours worth of content

Europa Universalis IV will take over from The Escapists later this week

The Epic Games Store has revealed what game users of the PC launcher can claim for free later this week. This time it's Europa Universalis IV that's up for grabs, a grand strategy title from Paradox Interactive, where players control early civilizations through to the modern world. 

Launched in August 2013, Europa Universalis IV usually retails for $39.99 / £34.99 / $AU56.95, so there's a decent saving to be had if you've been holding off for this long. More than a dozen free updates and expansions have been added throughout the years too, with the single-player campaign alone set to feature anywhere between 102 to 1396 hours (according to HowLongToBeat.com). 

Europa Universalis IV will be free to download from September 30th until October 7th, 2021. Until then, you still have a bit of time to redeem prison escape strategy title The Escapists. It's available to claim until September 30th and even has a sequel for anyone that wants more.

Unsure whether Europa Universalis IV is worth picking up? Check out its eighth-anniversary trailer below: 

The game description for Europa Universalis IV reads as below: 

"Four centuries of detailed history come alive in Paradox’s classic grand strategy game. Lead any nation from Renaissance to Revolution in a complex simulation of the early modern world. Master the art of war, diplomacy and trade to shape and change your nation’s history!"

The Epic Games Store updates its free game every week and has previously offered Alien: Isolation, Sonic Mania, Yooka Laylee, Overcooked 2, and Among Us, to name a few. In fact, Epic gave away over 100 games in 2020 alone, with more than 749 million people redeeming those titles. 

