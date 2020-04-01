The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is reduced by 35% right now

Year after year Amazon wins awards and plaudits for its excellent tablets for children, and the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is arguably the most celebrated of them all.

Delivering a compact, portable and robust children's tablet, the Fire 7 delivers a full-featured experience, and one that comes with a kid-proof 2-year worry free guarantee. If the child breaks the tablet then Amazon replaces it.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition also comes with 1-year free of Fire for Kids Unlimited, a service which delivers thousands of apps, games, videos, books and audiobooks, ensuring there is never a shortage of things for its user to do.

All of which is why this cracking Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet deal stood out to us here at T3, as it delivers that award-winning slate with a fat 35% price cut. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | Was £99.99 | Now £64.99 | Available now

The perfect learning and entertainment tool for children, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is one of the very best slates on the market today. And, here, it is reduced by 35 per cent in this attractive tablet deal over at Amazon, a fact that sees its price fall from £99.99 to a much more wallet friendly £64.99.View Deal

For anyone currently finding themselves stuck inside with the kids, and are in need of a great way to keep them educated and entertained, we think the Fire 7 Kids Edition is a great option. It's anything but a toy, and grants parents excellent safety and usage options thanks to its Parent Dashboard. This lets time limits for use to be established, educational goals to be set and allows apps and games to be turned off or on.

For even more great slates, be sure to check out T3's best tablets and best tablets for kids buying guides, which are crammed with top choices.