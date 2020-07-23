Tempur mattress discount code unlocks price drops across ENTIRE range

Premium mattress company Tempur is offering a host of fantastic offers in its huge, if slightly confusing, summer sale. Tempur is known for making super-luxe mattresses designed using NASA technology (really – check out our Tempur Original mattress review for more details). Such out-of-this-world comfort comes at a price though, so if you've decided this is the mattress for you, you're probably on the hunt for a Tempur mattress deal that'll make that price tag a little more palatable.

There are hot deals on both sides of the pond. We'll start with the US, where the price drop is on the Adapt mattress. Right now you can get $200 off any size when you buy direct from Tempur. The Adapt is medium in firmness, and available as a memory foam-only or a hybrid version.

The brand is also throwing in a $300 'instant gift' when you buy any mattress set – i.e. a mattress and foundation or power base. The gift comes in the form of $300 of free accessories of your choice (use the Tempur discount code 300FREE to claim) or $300 off your power base (promo will automatically apply). This complicated offer ends 3 August.

In the UK, use the Tempur mattress discount code SAVENOW to unlock 'hidden offers' (helpful) across all Tempur products. One deal that is being promoted is £500 or more off selected Double, King and Super King sized mattresses. Offer ends 28 July.

US Tempur Mattress deal | $200 off Tempur Adapt mattresses

The Adapt is Tempur's comfort-focused mattress, offering a medium feel and available as a memory foam or hybrid version. It features a cooling cover, soft comfort layer and supportive base. With $200 off all sizes, prices start at $1,499.

Deal ends: 3 AugustView Deal

UK Tempur mattress deal | Use discount code SAVENOW for price drops on all products

In the UK, Tempur is in the middle of a mysterious sale that promises price drops across all its products – including £500 or more off select Double and King mattresses – if you pop the code SAVENOW in at the checkout.

Deal ends: 28 July

View Deal