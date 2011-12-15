Tech Today: iTunes Match UK launch latest, free 3DS games

In Wednesday's late breaking news, iTunes Match has been spotted in the UK, while Flipboard for iPhone is making a big splash. Also Comedian Louis C.K. has earned a fortune by cutting out Apple and other content providers

iTunes Match arrives in Europe, by accident

Reports claim that Apple has mistakenly begun to offer the iTunes Match music streaming service in Europe, Australia and Canada with users reporting that they're able to sign up for the service, with the UK offering listed as £21.99 a year. One user in Spain claims he was able to sign up before Apple returned his money, claiming it had been taken in error. What's Apple playing at here? Is an official launch imminent?

Louis C.K. cuts out Apple, TV networks and makes a fortune

Stand-up commedian Louis C.K. made $200,000 (£120,000) profit in four days of selling his latest live performance on the internet. The funnyman decided to cut out middle men like Apple and pay-TV providers by paying to professionally shoot and edit the show, build a website and stream the show. He made the show available for just $5 (£3), DRM free and it has been downloaded 110,000 times in the first four days. Traditional media take note.

Nintendo 3DS early adopters get free GBA games this weekend

After the dramatic Nintendo 3DS price drop earlier this year, Nintendo promised to make good to those early adopters who grabbed the device at its original RRP. Those buyers had already received 10 NES games and now they'll 10 free GameBoy Advance ports from the eShop. Titles include Mario 4 and The Legend of Zelta: The Minish Cap.

Flipboard for iPhone reaches a million downloads in a week

T3's App of the Year, Flipboard for iPad is already proving a smash hit on the smaller screen with over a million downloads just a week after is release. The digital, socially-themed magazine features a new iPhone centric Cover Stories feature and a new thumb-controlled interface. The iPad app, according to PaidContent.org was generating 650 million page turns a month, but since the iPhone app was launched it has shot up to 2 billion.

The Protester beats Steve Jobs to TIME Magazine honour

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs had been tipped to become the first ever posthumous recipient of the prestigious TIME Magazine Person of the Year Awards, but instead the honour went to "The Protestor." The magazine gave special praise to protestors from Occupy Wall Street and The Arab Spring saying global frustrations had reached a tipping point.

