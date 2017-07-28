T3 Quick Hit: Ring Video Doorbell 2 monitors your doorstep in glorious full HD

Following on from the success of the original model, smart doorbell maker and T3 Award winner Ring is back with the 1080p HD capture powers of the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

Launching in the UK today in the Smartech centre within Selfridges stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham, the updated hub includes a removable, rechargeable battery and improved night vision.

New features to the Ring Video Doorbell 2 also include 1080p HD video recording and interchangeable faceplates (because no one wants a doorbell that clashes with their front door), all combined with a familiar, sleek design.

Like its predecessor, the second generation doorbell also features two-way audio and motion detection and can connect to existing wired doorbells.

The Wi-Fi connected Ring Video Doorbell 2 enables you to see, hear and speak to anyone at your door from a smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac, anywhere in the world. Using the Ring app (which you can download on iOS, Android, Windows 10 and OSX), you receive instant alerts when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. As a preventative security measure, Ring’s two-way audio and high resolution video image, day or night, also stores footage.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now available for £179 at Selfridges and via Ring.com. Ring has confirmed the smart video doorbell will also be available shortly from other major high street retailers.