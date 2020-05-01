Superdrug launches new super express delivery service: here's how it works

If you need some health and beauty products right now, we've got some great news for you – highstreet chain Superdrug has just launched a super-express delivery service.

The new service means online orders can be delivered to your door the same day the order was made.

This is perfect for anyone who desperately needs medical supplies, toiletries, make-up, skincare, and baby supplies.

It's worth noting that Superdrug is classed as an essential retailer, and its high-street stores have remained open during the lockdown. Most open stores will be operating on reduced hours of either 9am to 5pm or 10am to 5pm and may be closed Sunday to ensure there is enough time for deep cleaning

If you're in a vulnerable category, or are displaying symptoms of Coronavirus, then you should stay at home and order essentials online.

Superdrug has teamed up with express delivery company 'Stuart' to enable this new service, you can check whether it's available at a store near you via this link.

How does same-day delivery work?

Once you've finished shopping online, select the 'Order & Collect in 30 mins' delivery option (remember to check the store locator to ensure your nearest branch is covered in and select 'Rapid Home Delivery').

Pick your nearest local shop – it must be within a range of 2.5 miles.

Next, you need to create a 'Stuart' account and fill in your order details. Enter your name, phone number, address, email, and the order number from Superdrug.

Enter the time slot one hour after you receive your confirmation email from Superdrug. Pick a Stuart delivery slot between the hours of 11am and 4pm, otherwise the store may not be open and this will result in a cancellation from the delivery company.

Request courier and complete the payment. Prices start from £5.40 excluding VAT, and depend on the size of your parcel and distance from the shop.

Once your order is dispatched, you'll be able to track it live.

