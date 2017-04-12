Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer leaks with stunning space battles, Yoda fights and more

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has leaked in a new teaser trailer that gives away some choice snippets of what we can expect from the stunning new game.

The new Star Wars Battlefront 2 game looks set to feature all three eras - from the original trilogy, the prequels and to the latest sequels. Characters from the prequel trilogy - like Darth Maul - as well as characters from the Force Awakens too like Rey and Kylo Ren make an appearance in the teaser. Yoda and Darth Maul facing off looks set to be a big highlight fight.

The new Star Wars game will focus on a more solid single player mission than the first. This is something that the players of the first game have requested and the makers are responding to directly.

The game lets you take control of a female Imperial Tie Fighter pilot battling in the days after the Empire’s defeat at Endor. The trailer makes it look like she is there at the formation of the First Order.

We also see battles on classic planet locations like Empire Strikes Back snow planet Hoth, plus Force Awakens’ Takodana.

The in-game graphics look amazing and when these get out into space battles the action appears to be even more stunning. Expect some top X-Wing and Tie Fighter action on offer in Battlefront 2.

The new Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer was all set for release at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando on 13 April but it looks like someone has let it slip online early. The game is due to be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC.