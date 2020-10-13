Save up to 40% on Seagate PlayStation and Xbox hard drive expansions in this Prime Day deal – perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X!

With the new consoles arriving soon, we know that lots of people are looking for some last-minute PS5 Prime Day deals among all the rest of the best Prime Day deals. And Amazon has duly delivered with this extra-tempting deal, which gives you 40% off Seagate's Game Drives, to add extra storage to your PS5, PS4 or assorted Xboxes. This offer ends at 23:59 PDT on October 14 2020!

• Buy Seagate Game Drive 2TB for PS4 | Save 40% | Now just $64.99 at Amazon US

• Buy Seagate Game Drive 4TB for PS4 | Save 41% | Now just $87.99 at Amazon US

• Buy Seagate Game Drive 2TB for Xbox | Save 40% | Now just $64.99 at Amazon US

• Buy Seagate Game Drive 4TB for Xbox | Save 41% | Now just $87.99 at Amazon US

You'll notice that some of the product names there say they're for PS4, but these drives are really useful on PS5 too. And it's exactly the same on Xbox – these will work on Xbox One models and on Xbox Series X and Series S.

The difference is that, when you use these drives with current-gen consoles, you can store any of your games on them, but when you use them with next-gen consoles, you can store previous-gen games only on them.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The usefulness has probably already jumped out at you: with both next-gen consoles including backwards compatibility, you can use this drive to bring your library of current-gen games to PS5/Xbox Series without eating up any of the precious internal flash storage that next-gen games require.

The drives connect over USB 3.1, and you can just sit them out of the way, providing tons of extra storage. That's the real magic here – 4TB of games space is just a huge number of big-name titles. Well, so is 2TB, but for just $23 more, you want to double that space, don't you?

Seagate Game Drive 2TB and 4TB, for PS4 & Xbox | Save 40% | From $64.99 at Amazon US

Seagate's Game Drive external hard drives were made with consoles in mind (though they also work as just regular external hard drives). 2TB or 4TB of storage is enough for even the most hardcore library of downloaded games, and adding that to your next-gen console means the internal storage is saved just for next-gen games. This offer ends at 17:00 PDT on October 14 2020!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales