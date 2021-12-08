Save $100 on the Whynter ARC-14S with this cheap portable air conditioner deal at Amazon

It's not easy finding a cheap portable air conditioner on sale, but Amazon has recently been offering a slew of discounts on these compact AC units. Amazon's latest offering worth a look is on this Whynter ARC-14S portable AC, dehumidifier and fan unit that's getting 16% taken off the price.

On sale for $499, this portable AC deal offers a great portable air conditioner for the value. Normally running $600, this $100 discount makes it a deal worth a look for anyone in need of a portable air conditioner on sale cheap today. Producing some of the best portable air conditioners on the market, Whynter A/C units are a great choice to cool yourself off with.

Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $599.99, now at $499 at Amazon Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $599.99, now at $499 at Amazon

Suitable for rooms up to 500 square feet, this AC unit is a solid buy for those in need of a reliable air conditioner. Complete with a dehumidifier, the ARC-14S is more than enough coverage for the living room, master bedroom or family room.

Part portable air conditioner, part dehumidifier, part fan, the ARC-14S covers rooms up to 500 square feet in size. Enough for any single bedroom, master bedroom, family room, living room, you name it.

The ARC-14S features on-board digital controls as well as a remote control for quick settings, from setting the ideal temperature to timers and more. It also uses advanced auto draining technology to recycle and use moisture collected during cooling to produce even colder air. For the price, the cooling efficiency of this is hard to beat and with a dual hose setup cools most rooms in a matter of minutes.

While many won't consider $515 a "cheap portable air conditioner" on sale, the value alone is worth the discounted price tag. Whynter units are very durable and reliable, delivering on both the investment and cooling efficiency needed with portable AC units. It won't run your electric bill up too much, but expect a noticeable increase in your bill if you plan to run this thing day and night.

Whynter AC units might be a bit out of your price range, however, and that's ok! There are plenty of other deals on portable air conditioners to check out thanks to the holiday shopping season. We've provided more of some of the best portable air conditioner deals today below.

Editor's Recommendations