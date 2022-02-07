Android Auto's new split-screen mode looks eerily similar, and I think that's great

Apple's CarPlay should be worried…

Android Auto
(Image credit: Reddit: u/RegionRat91)
Spencer Hart
By
published

It looks like Google working on an update for Android Auto that will completely change how it looks, and the latest build released to beta testers has provided a closer look at what future versions of Android Auto could look like.

The update is codenamed 'Coolwalk' and has been circulating since 2021, of course, at that point, the work was still very much in the early phases.

The most recent beta build, Android Auto 7.3, which was spotted by Italian blog AndroidWorld, arrives with several big improvements, including a look at the all-new split-screen mode.

So, what does the new Android Auto UI actually look like? Well… it's very similar to the Apple CarPlay dashboard.

In other words, Android Auto will display several apps running side by side, with cards for widgets and apps.

So, for example, the screenshots show Google Maps, Spotify, and weather information on the same screen, with the navigation app getting the largest lion's share of the screen.

It appears that the status bar at the top of the screen has been removed and the dynamic bar at the bottom has received a few small refinements to look more modern.

It is claimed that the new UI is available on all display types, not just widescreen resolutions.

The biggest upgrade is, clearly, the ability to run multiple apps side-by-side on the same screen. It will allow easy multitasking and should greatly improve usability – I really can't wait to try it out.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this story, at the moment, unfortunately, all of these updates are part of the beta version of Android Auto – there's no news on when they will make their way to public release. Looking back, the last overhaul of Android Auto was in July 2019, so, I'd suggest we could expect a big update this summer, with more news announced at Google I/O 2022.

Spencer Hart
Spencer Hart

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over six years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's not decorating his new home, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or making sure his Instagram account looks perfect.

