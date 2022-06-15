Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 suddenly looks much more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones going, especially if you want to use Android or like a more exciting form factor than the iPhone 13 offers.

And we might have just got a really good look at the forthcoming update to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of the most interesting smartphones in recent times, thanks to its retro-esque folding design.

In a now-removed tweet (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), YouTuber TechTalkTV has posted a gallery of photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all its glory, roughly one month after CAD renders (opens in new tab) for the device leaked.

But it's not just photos: TechTalkTV has also made a hands-on video with the alleged device, giving us a really clear look at what's to come.

In essence, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a very similar design to the outgoing Z Flip 3, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps the biggest change is the crease – a necessity given how the phone works – is less noticeable.

While the crease isn't, and wasn't, a major deal for customers and reviewers, it's good to see Samsung attempting to improve something that could be made better.

TechTalkTV expects the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come with 12MP main and ultrawide cameras, alongside a 10MP selfie camera, alongside a larger 3,700mAh battery.

As The Verge notes (opens in new tab), these updates would be fairly disappointing, especially the camera, given the Z Flip 4 is going to be a high-end handset, competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max.