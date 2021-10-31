Samsung Galaxy S22 release date leaks, and there's bad news about S21 FE

Given Samsung’s long running history of launching a new flagship early in the year, we always assumed the Galaxy S22 would be just a few months away. But now, thanks to leaker Jon Prosser’s sources, we have an idea of exactly how many months we have to wait: four. The Samsung Galaxy S22 range will arrive in February 2022, according to Prosser’s Front Page Tech site.

While all leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, Prosser is someone with a very solid track record.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 arrived in January, of course, so why won’t the S22 follow suit? Well, it looks like the continued delays to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be to blame for that. Prosser says that the Fan Edition of this year’s Galaxy flagship is back on again after cancellation rumours once again emerged, but it’s now slipped into next year with a release date of January 11, 2022.

Unfortunately Prosser can’t be quite so exact with the Samsung Galaxy S22 because the company apparently hasn’t solidified its timeline, but pre-orders are currently set to open in week six of 2022 – or between 7 and 13 February. This fits with the usual Samsung flagship launch schedule.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is set to be available in three versions: the regular and Pro models will apparently look a lot like the current S21 and S21 Plus, but smaller . The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , on the other hand, will reportedly be larger, and look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note of old, with a bold curved design and handy space for docking an S Pen.

With these three exciting phones around the corner, the big question is whether anybody will still be interested in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if and when it finally gets its moment in the spotlight in January.