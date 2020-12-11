Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra dismantles iPhone 13 threat with next-gen camera specs

The very first leaked photos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus have finally found their way online. After weeks of thoroughly examining concept renders , these photos give us the first real impression of what wonders the Galaxy S21 series might hold.

The picture in question corroborates the unique rear camera frame and rumors regarding the camera specifications. As the oft-speculated January launch date nears, it’s about time we got an up close and personal look at the new device.



(Image credit: https://twitter.com/sakitechonline/status/1335916976045256705)

Courtesy of sakitech , the leaked photo shows off black models - one of several likely launch colors - of both the high-end S21 Ultra and S21 Plus. Whilst the S21 Ultra sports a quad-camera system, both models use an unusual housing for the rear cameras, separate from the frame, redefining the dreaded camera bump.

In terms of the actual specifications, both models appear to iterate instead of evolve upon the technology existing in their respective Galaxy S20 predecessors. The S21 Plus camera is near-identical to the S20 Plus, sporting a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with the expected incremental enhancements to picture quality.

Those seeking more significant upgrades will want to seek out the S21 Ultra, which will reportedly boast two telephoto cameras – one sporting up to 10x zoom whilst the other uses 3x zoom. Otherwise, the S21 Ultra maintains the 108MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera of the S20 Ultra. Sakitech further clarifies that the standard S21 model will likely feature identical camera specifications to the S21 Plus - once again, iteration not evolution appears to be the strategy here.

The direction of the Galaxy series adds to building speculation that Samsung is refocusing its efforts onto the Fold series, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to include the revolutionary under-screen camera initially expected for the S21 Ultra. Furthermore, Apple could be gearing up for folding camera tech in a future iPhone – another obstacle that the Galaxy series must surmount.