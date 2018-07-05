Rains' AW18 accessory collection is perfect for festivals & holidays

If you're going away this summer, or spending a weekend at one of the UK's many festivals, a reliable and stylish bag to haul around all of your belongings is a necessity.

The Rains design team blends minimal, Scandinavian design with highly technical materials to create durable pieces, ideal for all the torment thrown at them when travelling.

For Autumn / Winter 2018, Rains was inspired by the "viewpoint of others".

Here's what they have to say about the collection. "Be it inwards or outwards, or as a matter of beliefs. The world is viewed in landscape and people in portrait. With this in mind, the A/W 2018 collection has been designed with an empathetic approach to the viewpoint of others as well as the individual."

T3's favourite piece is the Weekend Bag, which is crafted from water-resistant fabric with a matte finish, and finished with adjustable straps, carabiner details and snap buttons.

Th spacious main compartment makes it a classic and stylish yet practical bag.

We also love the backpack, with its minimalistic, modern design, and the bumbag, which will be a surefire style smash hit this summer.

The accessories will be available from Rains' website, priced from £49 for the bumbag, and up to £95 for the travel duffel.

Check out more of the collection below: