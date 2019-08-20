Best car accessories 2019: car tech you never knew you needed

This isn’t going to be a list of Pimp My Ride-worthy super sonic sound systems, hot tubs in the back of the truck, aquariums, or even chandeliers, but a practical list of all the car accessories that may actually improve your driving experience.

From dash cams that will prove your innocence in an accident to wireless Bluetooth transmitters for car sound systems that predate smartphone connectivity, the car accessory market is certainly a variable one.

But before we get into the cool gadgetry, there’s one necessary item that clinches the top spot. Dog hair, crisp crumbs, mud, hairpins and the odd 1p coin; by the end of the month, your car probably looks like a detritus dumping ground, which means the clever and convenient Dyson V6 Car & Boat is a no-brainer when it comes to ‘need to buy’ car accessories.

The others? We’ll leave the ‘need to buy’ decision up to you – they are all pretty cool, though.

1. Nextbase 612GW Dash Cam Catch drivers in the act with this 4K dash cam Specifications Resolution: 4K G sensor: Yes LCD screen: 3 inches Reasons to buy + Wide viewing angle + Polarising filter reduces glare for the best picture Check Walmart

There’s nothing more annoying than trying to explain to the insurance company that the accident wasn’t your fault, no matter what kind of tangled web of lies the third party is trying to weave. Well now, the proof is in the camera.

Recording in 4K quality, this smart dash cam allows you to record and easily transfer footage from the device to your phone or home PC. It uses a magnetic pad to secure itself to the dashboard and it tracks your GPS and speed to ensure everything's fair and square whenever you happen to have an accident.

2. Tile Mate ‘Where me keys, where me phone?’ Don’t know? Tile Mate’ll find them Specifications Connection: Bluetooth Type: GPS locator Battery life: 1 year Reasons to buy + Use your phone to find your keys + Use the Tile Mate to find your phone $21.50 View at Walmart 185 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While the bloke from Britain’s Got Talent may have enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame (can’t remember ‘where me keys, where me phone’? Look it up on Youtube, it’ll blow your mind), we know only too well the frustration of actually misplacing them.

This handy gadget attaches to your keys; you can ring it from your phone or consult the app to see when they were last seen. You can also press the button on the Tile Mate itself and it’ll ring your phone… and it’ll even make a noise on silent mode – handy, eh?

3. Divi USB Car Charger Charge up on the go Specifications Connection: USB x 2 Power: 2.4A in each USB port Material: Aluminium Reasons to buy + Two USB ports + Slim design Check Amazon

The Divi USB charger is one of the most compact car chargers on the market, with a slimline design, which sits almost flush with the edge of the outlet. It'll allow you to simultaneously charge two devices at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port.

The aluminium case looks more premium than the plastic options on the market, and the scratch resistance technology keeps it looking like new. The Divi charger has a number of safety guarantees, and comes with a 12 month manufacturer warranty.

4. Firefly Bluetooth Receiver A slick option for turning your can into a Bluetooth speaker Specifications Power: USB Type: Bluetooth Transmitter Phone call compatible: Yes Reasons to buy + Slim, stylish design + Simple use $45 View at Amazon

Add Bluetooth to your car audio system with Firefly, the world's tiniest music receiver. Firefly allows you to stream music from your smartphone to any device with an AUX input.

Just plug Firefly into your audio system and a USB power source, and pair it with your smartphone. Once paired, Firefly will remember your device and auto-connect whenever you're close by.

5. Arteck Car Jump Starter 8000mAh Get an instant power boost Specifications Number of charges: 20 Battery Size: 8000mAh Torch: Yes Reasons to buy + Compact design + 20 jump starts per charge $33.99 View at Amazon

If your car is getting on a bit, and won't always start first time, don't call a tow truck service or wait on the side of the road for help, use the Arteck. This handy little device will lump your vehicle up to 20 times on a single charge, with heavy duty cables and clamp built in.

It'll also charge all of your portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, wireless headphones, and portable gaming systems, etc, and, if that wasn't enough, it has an ultra-bright LED torch built in.

6. LDesign Wireless Bluetooth FM Transmitter Whack on the tunes with this handy Bluetooth transmitter Specifications Power: 5V Type: Bluetooth Transmitter Phone call compatible: Yes Reasons to buy + Hi-fi sound quality + Comes with charging port $15.99 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When the radio jingles literally make you want to blow a gasket, hook up your phone to this transmitter and play your own tunes through your car stereo. With an in-built microphone, echo cancellation and noise suppression, this transmitter handily doubles up as a hands-free calling device and triples up as a charger.

Plugging right into your cigarette lighter socket, this transmitter is easy to use and, according to people who’ve already bought it, provides oodles of performance qualities, too.

7. Autoglym The Collection - Perfect Bodywork, Wheels & Interiors Get you car looking brand new Specifications Exterior: Yes Interior: Yes Cleaning cloth included: Yes Reasons to buy + Covers everything + Trusted brand $3.33 View at Amazon

If you've just got a new car, or are looking to update your old car, you'd be surprised how effective a thorough clean is. If you're looking for a total clean, you can't go wrong with Autoglym's Bodywork, Wheels & Interior collection.

The kit contains everything you need to get your car sparkling again, including bodywork shampoo, super resin polish, extra gloss protection, clean wheels, instant tyre dressing, alloy wheel seal, interior shampoo, car glass polish, vinyl and rubber care, a sponge, hi-tech finishing cloth, and finally, an aqua dry cloth.

8. Scosche USB Charger Don’t miss out on a valuable opportunity to charge your phone Specifications Power: 12W Type: USB charger Compatible: All devices Reasons to buy + 12 watts of charge + Low profile design Check Walmart

If you’re on the go for work, taking phone calls every five minutes while browsing online spreadsheets can take its toll on your battery, so if you’re driving in between clients, it’s a great time to give your phone a boost of charge.

This Scosche USB charger is small and fits neatly into your cigarette lighter socket. It works with all smart phones and devices, and there’s two ports so you can charge up your tablet and your phone at the same time.

9. Dyson V6 Car & Boat On the road or on the water, this hoover has you covered Specifications Power: 21.6 volts Type: Handheld vacuum Battery life: 20 minutes Reasons to buy + Small and light + Mini motorised tool for picking up pet hair Check Walmart

Combining Dyson’s powerful cyclone technology with accessories specifically designed to clean your car, this one is a no-brainer if you’re always cursing at stray dog hair and crumbs in the back seat.

From the crevice tool to the mini motorised tool for picking up dog hair, this small and light hoover is versatile and offers up to 20 minutes of charge, so you can quickly clean your car without forking out any extra at the local hand car wash.

10. AA Car Essentials Emergency Winter Car Kit Don't get stuck in the snow Specifications AA approved: Yes Carry case: Yes Reasons to buy + Everything you need + Compact bag Check Amazon

The AA Emergency Winter Car Kit is essential if you want to be prepared for winter conditions and comes in a handy storage bag to stow easily in the boot of your car. The folding shovel is compact but strong enough to tackle thick snow and the snow snow and ice grips will ensure you remain sturdy on your feet in wintry conditions.

A Hi-Vis jacket ensures other motorists can see you and a handy torch to help you see and be seen on those cold dark nights. Also included is a foil blanket to keep in body heat should you need to wait for a breakdown rescue. This kit also includes a rain ponchos plus a set of fully insulated booster cables in case of emergencies.

11. AA Ultimate First Aid Kit Better safe than sorry Specifications AA approved: Yes Carry case: Yes Reasons to buy + Compact kit + Extensive Check Walmart

This first aid kit from AA is ideal for road trips, camping or caravanning. Everything is contained within an easy-to-carry storage pouch, and you know it's a quality product, from the AA.

The extensive kit contains: wound dressings, triangular badges, first aid dressings, first aid compress, bandages, an emergency blanket, adhesive plasters, a pair of scissors, adhesive tape, and instructions on how to use everything.

12. Chris Digital Assistant It's Amazon Alexa but for your car Specifications Control: Voice Connection: Bluetooth Internet required: No Reasons to buy + Attractive design + Smart functions Check Walmart

Chris is a digital assistant, like Amazon's Alexa, for drivers. The smart hardware supports you like a real co-driver, giving you directions, reading messages, controlling music, and accepting calls.

Chris is attached to the windscreen like a sat nav and paired with the mobile phone via Bluetooth, and best of all, Chris also works offline, without any internet connection.

