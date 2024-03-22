T3 Awards 2024: nominate your best products of the year

When it comes to the very best of tech, the T3 Awards are like the Oscars. With 27 years of rating the products you use every day, we know what makes an award winner, and those that are picked should be on everyone's wishlist.

T3 has brought you the best in technology and lifestyle since 1996 and has held the T3 Awards since 2006. This year there are over 80 award categories to be chosen, and the nominations for those shortlists is now open. Categories cover everything from laptops and TVs, to air fryers and running shoes, as well as overall awards for best retailer, brand and product.

You can enter your nominations for the T3 Awards 2024 here and you can view all the winners of last year's T3 Awards here.

For the second year running, we are also giving you the chance to vote for a Readers' Choice award that will be announced alongside our headline awards at the ceremony. This will be available to vote on once the nominations have closed.

The full list of awards will be announced online during the week of 3rd June 2024 and will be in T3 Magazine issue 361, on sale 6th June 2024.

T3 Design Awards in association with Wallpaper*

Our Design Awards are once again in association with Wallpaper* and showcase cutting-edge design for products across our Tech, Home and Active sections. These awards cover the full range of products with individual recognition given to technology, home and active sections, as well as one overall winner.

To qualify for the Design Awards the products must be beautiful and innovative in their design and available to buy in the last 12 months. Our panel of judges will include experts from both T3 and Wallpaper*, guaranteeing that the winners are the ultimate in style and sophistication.

How to make your nominations

We've got lots of opinions about what should be on the shortlists and even what might ultimately win, but we are again taking nominations for the T3 Awards from brands, marketers and fans, so even more worthy products are brought to our attention.

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – simply fill in the online form saying what you're nominating and why. We already consider every product we have given a five-star review to since June 2022, so there's no need to add these – although feel free to do so if it makes you happy. Nominations close on Friday 5th April, 2024.