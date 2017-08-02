Quick Hit: The Remington Durablade is the last shaver you'll ever need

This hybrid trimmer and electric shaver has a blade which never needs replacing

By

Let's face it, shaving is the worst. Whether you get razor burn from electric shavers or spend a small fortune on replaceable wet-shave blades, no solution is ideal.

Enter the Remington Durablade, a hybrid trimmer and electric shaver which has a blade that never needs replacing. It's designed to trim, edge and shave any length of facial hair quickly and comfortably. 

If you don't want a complete baby face, 1, 2, 4 or 6mm combs are also included so you can maintain a even length of stubble.

The Durablade uses a rechargeable lithium battery, which lasts around 60 minutes, and takes four hours to recharge.

Sounds pretty great, right?

Okay, yes, this whole concept does sound a bit familiar to Philips' OneBlade. The clear advantage here is that the blade doesn't need replacing, whereas Philips' blades only last around four months.

Like the idea? You can check out the best deals on a Remington Durable below:

