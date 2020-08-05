PS5 DualSense controller exposed - fans' burning question finally answered 🔥

Sony's PS5 isn't up for pre-order yet, and so far, we've had a look at some very pretty marketing images of the console, and had a peek at the line of official accessories that will release alongside it on various pre-order hubs, with the range including headphones, a camera, media remote, and of course, the DualSense controller.

We're still waiting on the price for the console and accessories - although we've got a good idea of what they may be based on recent leaks - but Sony has thrown us a bone with full 360 degree renders of the PS5 accessories and peripherals that you'll be able to splash out on this holiday season, along with your brand new, next-gen console; and it finally answers the burning question we've all been wanting an answer to.

That question is 'what's on the back of the DualSense controller?' Well the answer is 'nothing'. No buttons, no triggers - just a smooth, white chassis punctured by a couple of holes; one of which presumably houses the reset button.

Ever since the DualSense was announced, we've heard about what an improvement it is on the PS4's DualShock 4 controller, with one developer going so far as to call it one of the best in history. The haptic feedback is a huge feature, although the larger size may not sit well with everyone.

Players have been expecting some kind of drastic design change change based on patents for controller attachments that suggested the DualSense would have additional buttons or triggers on the rear, but now that we've gotten a good look at what's actually back there, it appears that's not the case. You can see it in its all of its 360 degree glory in the tweet below from Wario64.

PlayStation's website has updated to show 360 degree views on their PS5 accessories:DualSense https://t.co/6VG1p97OSJPulse 3D Wireless Headset https://t.co/i2ZZgr913tMedia Remote https://t.co/G1IUII9u9OHD Camerra https://t.co/MLOncziWwm pic.twitter.com/l59NLV8rEOAugust 4, 2020

If you're interested in taking a look at all of the accessories, you can visit the pages for the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, PlayStation HD Camera, and PlayStation Media Remote for a gander.

Despite talking about cross-compatibility with its peripherals, this week Sony revealed that in actuality, the DualShock 4 will only be compatible with PS4 supported games on the PS5, and that PS5 titles will require the PS5 DualSense, which counts as another strike against Sony, and falls in the Xbox Series X's favour; Microsoft has already confirmed that it supports cross-compatibility with its controllers, so gamers can play local multiplayer on their new console using both Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers.

Sony's strategy lies in securing console exclusives and getting players to upgrade to the PS5, while Microsoft has taken an entirely different approach, and is leaning into mobile gaming with Project xCloud, which it announced will go live in September. The Galaxy Note 20 will be on of the mobile devices supporting the service, thanks to the collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung, and we'll learn more about that at Unpacked later today.