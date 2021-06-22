Last day to save 20% on this excellent stand-up paddle board kit

Stand up paddle boarding is the hot sport of the moment. It has a lot going for it. It's pretty easy to pick up, not super hard work, and unlike this year's other big water-based trend – wild swimming – doesn't (hopefully) require you to actually get into any cold water. If you fancy gliding gracefully through the local waterways, checking out the views from that nice high vantage point, SUPing is for you. I've done quite a bit of it this year, and I'm a big fan.

Bluefin SUP Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board kit : 20% off at Amazon now

Unless you've got a literal shed-load of storage space and means to transport a solid board, an inflatable paddle board is the way to go. If you've been doing some shopping around – perhaps in our guides to the best paddle board for beginners, or the best inflatable paddle board – you'll know that good boards are a bit of an investment. But there's a deal on at Amazon that could be a great option. It's actually amongst the best Prime Day deals I've seen on outdoor gear. You do need to be a Prime member to claim – but if you want, you can use your free trial.

Prime deal Bluefin Cruise SUP package 10'8"| was £499, now £397 at Amazon (save £102)

This SUP kit packs a lot for a very reasonable price – one which is even more reasonable today. The board itself is designed to be stable, tough and durable, and it boasts a GoPro mount, 3 handles for manouvering, and a kickboard for quick turns. There's also – surprise! – a seat and extra paddle that you can use to convert it into a kayak. It's one of our best paddle board for beginners picks.View Deal

Alternative option Itiwit beginners touring inflatable paddle board 11ft| £349.99 at Decathlon

Not sold on the Amazon deal, or don't want to sign up to Prime? How about this excellent beginners' board from Decathlon. There's no discount, but at full price it's £349.99, and its extremely well reviewed. You will need to buy a paddle and a pump though.View Deal

At RRP, Bluefin paddle boards are mid-range models, but with this deal the price is more in line with the cheapest kits you'll find (having tested out a super-cheap paddle board, I'd say it's going mid-range if you can). I haven't personally tested out any Bluefin boards but based on features and reviews, it looks like a solid choice.

The board itself has all the usual bits (grippy section to stand on, bungee cords for stashing kit) but there are useful extras too, such as the GoPro mount, kickboard for quick turns, and three handles for easy manouvering when not in use. An unexpected extra is the seat and short paddle, which mean you can turn this into a kayak kind of thing if you fancy a sit-down.

