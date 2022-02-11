Presidents Day laptop deals have arrived with early offers you just can't miss

We're just a week away but already some of the best Presidents Day sales are kicking off in style, offering an incredible chance to get in early on the savings. From Presidents Day TV sales at Best Buy to deals on mattress and home goods, the first major holiday of the year is a great opportunity to nab some excellent discounts on much needed goods.

If Presidents Day laptop deals is what you're after, however, you've come to the right place. Throughout the days leading up to Presidents Day, we'll be searching for only the best of the best when it comes to laptop deals and we'll be dropping them right here. With some sales already kicking off, there's already some great offers to be had including up to 70% off Lenovo laptops as well as discounts of up to $300 or more on Windows laptops at Best Buy.

But the good news is, you don't have to wait until the holiday itself to find a great deal on a new laptop. Retailers are doing what they do best by dropping Presidents Day laptop deals early, and we'll be on the hunt for the best offers over the coming days. Surprisingly, we're seeing some offers that compete with some of the best Prime Day deals of last year, so expect to save big this Presidents Day as we drop the best Presidents Day laptop deals right here in this nifty guide.

Best Presidents Day laptop sales

Some of the best Presidents Day laptop sales are kicking off this weekend, but there will be plenty more to see come next week. Until then, you can start shopping early to find a great deal on a laptop right now. Here's where you'll want to look if you're on the hunt for a deal today.

Early Presidents Day Laptop Deals

We'll be covering some of the best Presidents Day laptop deals and sales all week, with only the best values and offers finding their place in the list below. You'll find the best laptop deals available today below, but keep an eye out as we update this list with more offers throughout the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099.99, now $899.99 ($200 off)

Featuring an 11th Gen Intel i5 paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro has more than enough to power to handle school work, basic home use and much more. Now down to just $900, this is a great value for your dollar.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook: was $334, now $99 ($235 off)

A solid little Chromebook for basic use, Lenovo's 10e is getting a massive 70% price drop ahead of Presidents Day. An unbeatable deal on a Chromebook for conference calling, school and more.

ASUS 11.6" Chromebook: was $219, now $119 ($100 off)

A great little machine for the price, the ASUS 11.6" Chromebook is an excellent choice for students and home users. Ultra lightweight and simple, the ASUS Chromebook offers a solid laptop with the added $100 off.

GIGABYTE AORUS 15P RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,799 ($600 off)

On top of a $400 price drop, send in the rebate form to receive an additional $200 off this top-of-the-line gaming laptop from GIGABYTE. Loaded with an 11th Gen Intel i7 and paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080, this 300Hz display gaming rig is future proof for some time.

HP 15" Windows 11 Laptop: was $659.99, now $544.72 ($115.27 off)

Lightweight yet powerful, the HP 15" offers an impressive level of power for the price. Sporting an 11th Gen Intel 85 paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this machine is perfect for up and coming students.

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 15" Gen 2 (AMD): was $1,249, now $811.85 ($437.15 off)

An excellent workhorse laptop suitable for school, home use and work use, the L15 runs off AMD's Ryzen 3 PRO 2.6Ghz processor to offer a sizeable amount of power in a small package. Great if you need something with a bit more horsepower under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,399.99, now $949.99 ($450 off)

Upgraded from the Galaxy Book Pro with an AMOLED 13.3" Touch Screen, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 runs off of an 11th Gen Intel i5 paired with 8GB RAM and a 256G SSD. While we'd recommend grabbing some more storage space, at this price it's an unbeatable deal on a great laptop.

HP Victus 16" RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop: was $919.99, now $769.99 ($150 off)

A great budget-friendly gaming laptop, HP's Victus features an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series APU paired with NVIDIA's RTX 3050 4GB GPU for a solid all-around performer. For the price, this is a hard deal to beat as it nets you a pretty solid gaming rig cheap.

More early Presidents Day laptop deals

Presidents Day laptop deals and sales will be a plenty come next week, so if the options you see here aren't quite what you're after don't stress. We'll be covering Presidents Day TV laptop deals all next week, but be sure to head to some of our handy laptop deal deal guides below to find a cheap laptop on sale today.

Presidents Day Laptop Buying Guides

If you're not sure what you're looking for from your new laptop, head on over to one of our buying guides below to get some inspiration. From budget-friendly to premium, we cover and review a wide range of laptops from top brands.

Do laptops go on sale for Presidents Day? Absolutely! Since Presidents Day is the first major holiday of the year, most retailers take advantage of the opportunity to drop some serious deals on laptops of all shapes and sizes. Whether you are after a cheap gaming laptop or a deal on an Dell XPS machine, Presidents Day laptop sales will have what you're looking for.

