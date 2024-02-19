These are the 5 best coffee machines deals in the Presidents Day sale

I'm a big fan of whoever decided retailers should launch a load of deals each time a national holiday takes place. Not only does it provide a nice boost for businesses, but it's also the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something new. Who wouldn't want that?

As you already know, today is Presidents Day, an official holiday in the United States. This means retailers such as Amazon and Walmart have discounted a variety of products, ranging from best-selling televisions to kitchen appliances. Make sure to have a look at the 65-inch LG OLED TV's massive Presidents Day price drop if you're interested!

With this in mind, I've rounded up the five best coffee machine deals in the sales today. Ranging from Nespresso to Ninja, there's something for everyone.

De'Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine: was $699.95 , now $499.95 at Amazon (save $200)

The De'Longhi La Specialista is currently at the second spot in our best bean to cup coffee machine buying guide, and there's a wide array of reasons why. Our reviewer noted that it requires a little bit of skill to use, but once you get the hang of it, it's the best bean to cup coffee machine for most people. As it's nearly 30% off on Amazon for Presidents Day, now is the perfect time to get one.

Philips 3200 Series Automatic Espresso Machine: was $1,088.55 , now $799.99 at Walmart (save $289)

This machine is a little bit on the pricier side, but it's an incredible deal. Users can choose from 5 delicious coffees from fresh beans, including cappuccino and latte macchiato. It also has an intuitive touch display which makes it easy to adjust aroma strength, coffee quantity, and the amount of milk froth.

GE Profile Automatic Espresso Machine: was $560 , now $449 at Walmart (save $111)

With a single press of a button and in less than 90 seconds, this automatic espresso machine dispenses Espresso, Americano, My Brew or Hot Water. It also has a built-in steam frother which creates a variety of textures. It's also currently over $100 off at Walmart - be quick!