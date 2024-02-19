Giant 65-inch LG OLED TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in Presidents Day sale

Cor, it's a big'un! I've reviewed many of the best TVs and LG's C3 OLED is certainly in the mix of favorites. So if you're in the game for one of the best new panels available, but want it in an XL size, then this Presidents Day deal is a sure-fire winner.

When it comes to the best OLED TVs, it's LG's "C" series that I think is best for most people. That's because this TV comes with the stand-mount included, unlike LG's very best TV, the G3 OLED, which is wall-mount out of the box.

Sure, the LG C3 is a little less bright than the G3 overall, but I still think its pictures are stunning. Especially at this lowest-ever price point for the Presidents Day sales.

LG C3 OLED 65-inch: was $1,999 , now $1478 at Amazon

Replacing the award-winning LG C2 OLED, the newer C3 brings much of the same goodness to the market. That means this physically massive TV delivers a highly accomplished panel that's among the best you can buy for cinematic and gaming picture quality. And with 26% off the list price, it's the lowest it's ever been.

At the beginning of 2024, during the CES 2024 trade show, LG revealed its forthcoming TV models, including the new LG C4 OLED. It's not vastly different to the C3, however, but it's part of the reason why this last-generation model is now on offer.

Where the best OLED TVs really impress is in their handling of dark room conditions, as OLED's self-emissive technology can really show off perfect high-contrast, where black sits against white with no light bleeding or haloing. And the LG C3 OLED is one of the masters at this.

I've verified the 65-inch LG OLED C3's price is at its lowest ever using the independent site CamelCamelCamel, which goes to show it's cheaper on Amazon than you can find anywhere else – including Best Buy and other stores.

The $521.66 off the list price is a solid 26% saving, which puts the C3 OLED well in the runnings as a fantastic purchase option. It's available in other sizes, too, all of which are also on offer if you're, say, looking for one of the best 75-inch TVs or larger, for example.

Don't sleep on it, though, as stock isn't high and I think this'll be one of the more popular high-end purchases TV-buyers will make this Presidents Day...