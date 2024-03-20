Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack is nearly half price in Amazon's Spring sale

Arlo is a big name within the smart home security industry. The brand produces some of the best security cameras and security devices on the market, offering an impressive mix of technology and convenience. One of its recent releases includes the Essential range, a group of security cameras that aim to deliver the same impressive performance for a more affordable price.

As a part of its Spring Deal Days, Amazon has reduced its Essential Spotlight Camera (3 pack) by almost 50%. The security camera is a firm favourite of T3, and it currently holds the top spot of our best outdoor wireless security camera guide. It also received an impressive 4-star rating in our full review last year.

One of the biggest highlights of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is that it doesn't require a hub to work, making it an appealing option to those who want to keep the costs down. The 1080p camera has a 130º viewing angle with 12x digital zoom, motion detection with a range of up to 23 feet and a detection field of 110º, and is able to detect people or objects at a distance of up to 300 feet. The Essential comes with three months of Arlo Smart, which gives you 30 days of cloud storage, activity zones and the ability to differentiate between people, pets and packages.

There are a small amount of fallbacks, including the camera quality not being as pixelated as some of Arlo's other products, but make sure to check out our full review to find out more.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (3 pack) is discounted in the UK and the US, meaning you can grab the discount wherever you are. The savings are also quite similar. Take a look:

UK

Arlo Essential Security Camera Outdoor (3 pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FArlo-Essential-Spotlight-Security-Activated%2Fdp%2FB08CZKH8X2%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £349.99 , now £209.99 at Amazon (save £140)

This Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (3 pack) in white is a welcome affordable addition to the family and can be used without having to buy a camera hub. This deal is available to UK consumers only.

US

Arlo Essential Security Camera Outdoor (3 pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FArlo-Essential-Spotlight-Wire-Free-VMC2330B%2Fdp%2FB08BF79B1K%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_BLANK"> was $349.99 , now $199.99 at Amazon (save $150)

This Arlo Essential Security Camera Outdoor (3 pack) is exactly the same as the previous deal, but it just available in black and there's a slightly bigger saving. This deal is available to those based in the US only.

Before you go, have a look at our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog. It's a round up of the biggest and best deals in Amazon's huge sale!