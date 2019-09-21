Philips Hue bulb deal for Sonos fans: get £150 off a Hue and Sonos bundle!

If you like Philips Hue smart light deals and you like Sonos speaker deals, have we got a deal for you… Philips makes the best smart bulbs , Sonos makes the best multi-room speakers. Both are quite premium priced. In recent years with the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, the latter brand has dipped a toe in the smart speaker area, incorporating Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And Alexa and Assistant can be used to control… Philips Hue bulbs!

Well, you can see where this is all going.

Right now, John Lewis has a Sonos One deal on, with the speaker reduced in price by £11. Okay, that is not a heart-stopping discount. However it is also doing THIS:

• Buy two Sonos Ones at John Lewis for £378 (£22 off RRP) and get a FREE Philips Hue White and Colour ambiance mini starter kit

The Hue starter kit in question has an RRP of £135 (although actually it's £78 at Amazon right now). Add the double Sonos One deal discount and you're saving a big £157 on RRP.

We often see the Philips Hue Starter Kits getting a price cut – here's how to stock up on Hue bulbs cheaply now. Amazon is forever doing deals where you get an Echo speaker with your bulbs (or is it vice versa?) However, Hue + Sonos deals are still an unusual occurrence. You may not see its like again until Black Friday deals arrive.

How long will this deal last? I have no idea. So smart speaker and smart bulb enthusiasts should fill your boots tout de suite.

Specifically, this deal is on the Philips Hue White and Colour ambiance mini starter kit E27 (product code: 929001257307) and B22 (product code: 929001257407). In other words, 2 Hue bulbs, 1 Hue bridge, in your choice of screw-cap or bayonet fitments.

Oh, and the same Buy a Sonos, get a free Hue deal applies if you buy a Sonos Beam at John Lewis too.