OnePlus Z reveal! This is when the powerhouse iPhone SE rival will arrive

The OnePlus Z, also known as the OnePlus 8 Lite, looks set to be hitting shelves soon

(Image credit: Onleaks/91Mobiles)

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have only just been revealed and released, and we rated it "the best and most well-rounded phone the Chinese maker has ever produced" in our official review. 

OnePlus has become well-known for making brilliant phones at affordable prices, so it should be no surprise the company has already prepared a follow-up device: the more affordable OnePlus Z.

Said to essentially fit the profile of a OnePlus 8 Lite, the OnePlus Z news was first broken by noted leaker Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, on his Twitter account:

Shortly afterwards, the above render appeared from Onleaks and 91Mobiles. The OnePlus Z looks set to crib much of what made the OnePlus 8 series great, such as a sumptuous QHD+, HDR10+ screen. 91Mobiles also claimed it will sport a 90Hz refresh rate, which is great news for a mid-range phone. 

However, there are significant differences in design. For example, the punch-hole cam has moved from the left of the screen to the centre, while the central rear camera module has moved to the left-hand corner of the screen to mirror the designs of its rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. A MediaTek 5G processor also looks set to be included.

We also know when the phone is going to launch – or, at least, we think we do. According to AllAboutSamsung's Max J, the powerhouse mid-ranger looks set for a July reveal:  

Are you looking forward to the OnePlus Z as much as we are? Stay tuned for all the biggest leaks, reveals and tidbits before the phone's big launch in July. 

