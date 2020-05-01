OnePlus 8 deals and OnePlus 8 Pro deals: The best contracts and SIM-free prices

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro deals, whether SIM-free or on contract, is one of the best-value ways to pick up a flagship handset in 2020. OnePlus are known for creating top-tier devices at a slightly lower cost than their competitors, and these deals are some of the best ways to lower the buy-in even further.

Even though the OnePlus handsets are a bit under the cost of most 2020 flagships, they're still packing some serious specs. The OnePlus 8 packs three rear cameras: a 48MP main, 16MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens, alongside a sumptuous 6.55" AMOLED display and 4,300mAh battery.

The OnePlus 8 Pro impresses even more, with a lustrous 6.78" screen, 12GB RAM and four rear cameras: two 48MP cameras, an 8MP and 5MP macro lenses. In our exclusive five-star review, we called it "the best and most well-rounded phone the Chinese maker has ever produced" with a suite of new flagship features set to rival its competitors.

If you already know that the OnePlus 8 series is for you then this will be easy. Simply make use of the price comparison chart above to see the contract that best fits your needs.

However, if you're uncertain that this upgrade will be worth your time, you can also use this guide to find out more about what OnePlus 8 deals have to offer, where you can buy it and how it compares to some of its competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 deals.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 8 Pro: A brief look at our thoughts

"You can consider the OnePlus 8 Pro not only the best phone that OnePlus has ever made, but also one of the best Android phones period. It is a phone that I feel completes the maker's rise to the top flagship phone table."

★★★★

Read our hands on OnePlus 8 Pro review for a detailed examination

OnePlus 8 deals: How much will it cost?

If you've looked into these phones, you'll know they're pretty pricey, although a lot cheaper than the top-end Samsung Galaxy S20 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. The OnePlus 8 costs $699 in the US and £599 in the UK, for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. To extend the memory to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, you'll need to pay $799 or £699.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at £799 for the base model and rises to £899 for the top of the range variant in the UK. In the United States the phone retails for $899 and $999 respectively.