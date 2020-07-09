OnePlus Nord is packing THIS flagship feature to take on iPhone SE

We're still a couple of weeks out from the OnePlus Nord's official debut, but a few titbits about the phone have slipped out, including what looks like a full blown leak via a listing on a European retailer's website.

This latest leak has come from OnePlus itself, which has confirmed that along with the flagship camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), the upcoming smartphone will boast another flagship feature that could see Apple's budget iPhone SE in for some serious competition.

The OnePlus Nord Instagram account has outright confirmed that the affordable smartphone will indeed be sporting an AMOLED screen rather than an LCD display; the latter are cheaper and are a way for manufacturers to cut costs and hit a lower price point at retail. Apple's iPhone SE has an LCD screen, which is one of the reasons it's able to come in at under $400 (SIM-free with 64GB of storage).

The Instagram post delivers the news via the Batman and Robin meme, with the eager sidekick pointing out how affordable LCD displays are, while the caped crusader is having none of it, and imparts the superiority of AMOLED displays with a good slap. The caption reads:

"Making a more affordable OnePlus smartphone had its challenges and required us to make a number of tough decisions. But compromising on display wasn’t one of them. Sorry Robin."

Making a more affordable OnePlus smartphone had its challenges and required us to make a number of tough decisions. But compromising on display wasn’t one of them. Sorry Robin. #OnePlusNord OnePlus Nord A photo posted by @oneplus.nord on Jul 8, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal also chimed in with what appears to be marketing material for the OnePlus Nord that lays out the 'favourite features' of the smartphone. This seems to confirm the details from the retail leak, stating that the Nord will house the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, as well as a 'flagship camera' with OIS, and the AMOLED display.

There are two bits of info missing from the image - the specs of the main camera, and the refresh rate of the display, but from previous leaks and OnePlus' own commentary on its hardware, we're expecting a 90Hz display and a 64MP + 16MP +2MP rear camera setup.

Fluid AMOLED Display in the OnePlus Nord??? I guess you know what that means: __Hz.#OnePlusNord #OnePlus #Nord #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/M4gHTpmIyCJuly 9, 2020

The phone is being unveiled on July 21 at a special AR event which you can find out how to participate in here. Don't forget to check out our OnePlus Nord pre-order guide if you want to get your hands on the phone and don't need to wait for the official specs.

Source: Instagram