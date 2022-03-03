One of the cheapest air fryer deals we've seen is only $60 at Amazon

If you're hoping to find an air fryer on sale this weekend, Amazon is offering a super cheap air fryer deal that you may want to check out. Dropping almost 35% off this highly rated GoWISE air fryer, you can nab yourself an 8-in-1 digital air fryer at an incredibly low price right now.

On sale for just $60, this GoWISE USA 8-in-1 digital air fryer is down to its cheapest price of the year. An incredible value for the price, this 5.8 quart air fryer is the perfect size for any kitchen looking for a healthier way to cook their favorite foods. Competing with some of the best air fryers out there, this deal is a must-see for anyone looking to grab a cheap air fryer on sale right now.

GoWISE USA 1700 Watt 5.8 qt. 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was $90, now $59.70 ($30.30 off)

GoWISE USA 1700 Watt 5.8 qt. 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was $90, now $59.70 ($30.30 off)
If you're new to air fryers and want to give a healthier way of cooking a shot, this is the deal for you. Offering one of the cheapest air fryers you'll find right now, Amazon's deal is a must-buy for those looking to grab one.

View Deal

Sporting an 8-in-1 setup, this cheap little air fryer can do just about everything from frying to grilling, baking and more. Its easy-to-use digital touch screen makes it quick and easy to use the setting you need whether you're looking to make French fries, grill a steak or even cook a roast. At an already affordable price of $90, there's a reason this air fryer is rated so well on Amazon.

Drop it down to just $60 and you've got a must-buy air fryer on sale that'll do essentially the same thing as air fryers triple the price. Of course, you'll be sacrificing a bit on the build-quality in comparison to other premium air fryers out there, but that shouldn't deter you from giving this air fryer a shot.

Along with a recipe book for healthy suggestions on cooking you favorite foods, it features a 30 day money back guarantee as well as a 1 year warranty. For just $60, that's well worth the price of admission for what you're buying here. Just be sure to follow the directions and clean it after every use, and this cheap air fryer will last you long enough to make the $60 price tag more than worth it.

If this GoWISE USA 8-in-1 air fryer isn't quite what you're after, however, there's plenty of other deals on air fryers to be found right now.

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

