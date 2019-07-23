Now TV Smart Box with 4K & Voice Search price slashed – over 40% off!

Now this is a brilliant TV box deal if ever we saw one. Respected UK retailer John Lewis currently has the well-reviewed Now TV Smart Box with 4K & Voice Search discounted by over 40 per cent, making it a going-on-half-price super steal.

The Now TV Smart Box with 4K & Voice Search is one of the very best ways to inject a television with the best content that Sky has to offer, with the system granting access via parsed, à la carte, contract-free content passes (sport, entertainment, movies, kids, etc). This top-of-the-line model delivers 4K, HDR capabilities as well as voice search via its included remote, and the bundle includes a one month free pass to the best content Sky has to offer as well.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

NOW TV Smart Box with 4K & Voice Search | was £49.00 | now £29 at John Lewis

You really can't argue with this top discount deal over at John Lewis. That's because it is currently offering the 5-star rated Now TV Smart Box with 4K & Voice Search for only £29, which is a straight £20 saving on its regular price of £49. You not only get the box and remote, but also one month's free Entertainment, Sky Cinema, and Kids, and a 24-hour Sky Sports content pass, too. As it is John Lewis offering the deal, you also get a free 2-year guarantee included.View Deal

In our official Now TV Smart Box review, T3 said that it delivers "a 4K, HDR capable system with Netflix and many more apps built-in, as well as polished voice search functionality", before concluding that "there are very few rival systems that come close to its features and functionality, making it easy to recommend."

For even more great deals, be sure to check out the best July sales, with great discounts now available on fashion, fitness, tech, home appliances and much more. And for even more great smart home gadgets, be sure to check out T3's best smart home gadgets buying guide, for top recommendations on smart speakers, thermostats, cameras, lights, plugs and much more.