Nike Vaporfly, bye-bye? New Adidas Adizero Adios Pro running shoes broke a world record ALREADY

EnergyRod tech is helping Adidas Adizero Adios Pro break world records on the road

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro running shoes release date price
(Image credit: adidas)
Matt Kollat

By

Adidas has just announced the latest iteration of Adidas Adizero Adios Pro a few days ago but it’s already broken a world record. Peres Jepchirchir became the world’s fastest woman over a half marathon, after she crossed the finish line in Prague with the time of 1:05:34 wearing the new Adidas Adizero Adios Pro shoes. New best running shoes incoming?

• Pre-order the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro at Adidas

If the name of the shoes sounds familiar, you are right: a limited release of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro sold out in 15 minutes back in June. The new batch will hopefully last a bit longer on the shelves although if I were you, I'd pre-order a pair sooner rather than later.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro running shoes

(Image credit: adidas)

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro features the latest tech from Adidas including the EnergyRod system that replaces full-size carbon plates with 'carbon rods' that are said to "mirror the metatarsal bones of elite athletes". Whether it's useful for people who haven't got the bone structure of elite runners from Kenya is yet to be determined.

The shoes also feature the newest midsole innovation from Adidas called 'Lightstrike': first seen in the very affordable Adidas SL20 (highly recommended) in early 2020, the Lightstrike midsole consists of a light yet responsive foam composite that compliments the EnergyRods in delivering a soft and efficient running experience.

To distinguish the new batch from the original release, the new Adidas Adizero Adios Pro will come in the bold 'Dream Mile' colourway sporting bold pink and blue highlights. 

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro running shoes

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro: price, release date

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro will be available to buy from 9 AM on the 14 September 2020 at Adidas, the adidas app and via select retail partners.

The recommended retail price of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro is £169.95 / €194.91. Adidas is yet to confirm US and AUS prices.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro: key specs

  • Upper: CELERMESH provides flexibility, breathability, and lightweight support in specific areas
  • Midsole: featuring the new EnergyRods, layered between two pieces of LightstrikePRO foam, and topped off by a nylon and carbon-infused fibre heel plate
  • Outsole: lightweight rubber which provides cushioned traction
  • Midsole measurements: Heel: 39.5mm / Forefoot: 29.5mm
  • Drop: 10mm
  • Weight: 246g / Size 8.5
