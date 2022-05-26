New Motorola Razr 3 leak points to killer Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 5G beating feature

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A video (see below) purporting to show "Maven", the forthcoming Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone has surfaced on Twitter – and, if truth be told, it's already looking like it's going to be one of the best folding phones we've seen so far, and possibly one of the best Android phones we'll see this year, too. And all for one big reason.

The big deal is the leaked "Maven" Razr 3 folding phone is shown with what looks like a crease-free display (currently unheard of in the folding phone market) and a design that's strongly reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, rather than the original Razr.

In terms of design, I think this means the Razr 3 should have a wider appeal, although in all honesty I preferred the retro design of the Motorola Razr 2, pictured above, which I think is extremely cute. That's probably why Motorola's changed it, though: cute isn't a big selling point for phones in this price bracket.

A crease-free screen though would be a huge accomplishment for the Razr 3 and a genuine reason to buy this folding phone over any other (which all show screen creases), so I do hope this leak proves to be true.

As our sister site Android Central reports (opens in new tab), Motorola is expected to be putting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside the Motorola Razr 3 as well. That's a big upgrade compared to the current model, and means this would be a genuinely high-end phone rather than just an expensive one.

Motorola Razr 3 folding phone: what we know so far

Based on what we've seen so far, it looks like the Razr 3 isn't too far away from being launched. The Razr 2 will be two years old this September, so it's quite possible that Motorola intends to unveil its successor around that time. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor inside it will apparently be the faster, most recent version rather than the one in some models of the Samsung Galaxy S22, so performance should be impressive.

We haven't seen any leaks about the camera specs, but hopefully Motorola will be improving its camera setup for the third generation Razr: while the second generation has a 48MP sensor it's a Samsung ISOCELL, not the Sony IMX used in other flagships, and many reviewers found the results disappointing – especially so when you consider the comparatively high price of the Razr 5G. Digital Camera World was particularly scathing (opens in new tab), noting that the Razr's photos weren't as good as those from a Pixel 4a – a phone that costs a fraction of the price.

I'm optimistic about this one. Motorola's been putting a lot of effort into the Razr range, so if the rumours are true and there's serious horsepower to match the stunning hardware this could be one of the best phones Motorola has ever made.