Netflix Marvel shows have found a new home on Disney Plus... sort of

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and all other Netflix Marvel TV shows are confirmed to be moving to Disney Plus, with those in Canada set to receive the superhero series first.

As spotted in a press release from The Walt Disney Company, Disney Plus is set to launch the Netflix Marvel shows for those in Canada from March 16th, 2022. It's however unclear at this point when/if the other regions will be able to start watching the TV series. It's likely that it will be rolled out shortly afterwards, though no timeframe has been shared as of yet.

There's also the chance it might end up on Hulu in the US, as the shows feature mature content. Disney Plus in Canada has the Star category within it to help separate mature content from family-friendly, where superhero films like Logan, Deadpool and such can be found. Disney Plus in the US does not have Star and therefore Hulu (which Disney owns) might end up as the final destination for the Netflix Marvel shows.

T3 has reached out to Disney for comment.

The full list of Marvel shows headed to Disney Plus in Canada from Netflix include:

Daredevil S1 to S3

Jessica Jones S1 to S3

Luke Cage S1 to S2

Iron Fist S1 to S2

The Defenders S1

The Punisher S1 to S2

Earlier this month, T3 reported on a message that began popping up across the Marvel TV series on Netflix whenever an episode was started. It notified users that the show would be "available until 28th February". It was then confirmed that Netflix's rights to the Marvel shows had now reverted to Disney.

This move has been a long time coming with Netflix cancelling all of its original Marvel superhero shows by February 2019. Disney then began producing its own MCU shows for Disney Plus with WandaVision kicking off the first series in January 2021. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If... ? and Hawkeye all followed throughout the year.

The next Marvel TV series set to arrive on the streaming platform will be Moon Knight with Oscar Issac at the end of March. The first trailer for Moon Knight was recently released, giving us a look at what just could be Marvel's answer to Batman.