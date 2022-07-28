More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 photos have leaked, and it looks gorgeous

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What's got two thumbs and exclaimed "OMG yes!" when she saw the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked photos? That'll be me. I rarely gasp at new phone designs – the Nothing (1) Phone was the last one I thought looked in any way interesting – but I'm really taken by these press renders, which show the different colour options for Samsung's more affordable 2022 folding phone. I think it looks absolutely gorgeous in all three of its non-black options, and if I weren't already invested in Apple's ecosystem I'd buy one in a heartbeat. I think it's the best folding phone we'll see in 2022.

The images, supplied to Giznext (opens in new tab) by Onleaks, are apparently press renders designed to be sent out when the phone launches. They show the same clamshell design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, albeit in new colours, and the new camera module. I like the contrast here between the black of the camera strip and the rest of the case: it's why, to my eyes at least, the all-black model doesn't pop as much as the colour ones do.

What these photos tell us about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The photos also show the button layout, with the volume keys and what appears to be a digital assistant button on the right and the SIM tray on the left. As expected the connector is USB-C. It's unclear whether all four colour options will be available at launch or in every market, but Onleaks' tipster says the colours will probably be called Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple and Blue.

I'm expecting to see three configurations: 8GB of RAM plus 128, 256 or 512GB of storage. All three will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ system on a chip, Android 12 and Samsung's One UI interface; cameras are said to be twin 12MP for the main camera and 10MP for the selfie shooter.

I'm also expecting to see the official launch of these phones at the Samsung Unpacked event on 10 August, with deliveries starting later the same month. I think it's safe to say that given the level of leaks we've seen so far, the few remaining Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 secrets are likely to be revealed long before Samsung shows them off on stage.