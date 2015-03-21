Metal Gear Solid series to continue after Kojima leaves

Konami has reassured fans of the Metal Gear Solid series, announcing that it will continue to make games after it parts ways with Hideo Kojima.

The future of the Metal Gear Solid series has been at risk this week, following news that series' creator Hideo Kojima is leaving games publisher Konami.

However Konami posted a statement yesterday on its website, explaining that Kojima would remain involved with latest instalment in the series, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.



The statement read: “The latest title in the Metal Gear series…will be released as planned starting on Tuesday, September 1.”It continued: “Hideo Kojima will remain involved throughout.”



Konami then went on to explain how the company 'has already resolved' to produce a new Metal Gear title, and will be interviewing for main staff 'to lead the development'.



That last bit implies Kojima will not be involved with future games, but it's hardly surprising considering this week's online activity.

Rumours of Kojima leaving kicked off when forum users noticed that Kojima is no longer listed as an executive on Konami'scorporate page.



In fact, most Konami web pages have had any references to Kojima Studios completely removed.

Then we heard from GameSpot sources that Kojima Studios had fallen out with Konami, resulting in senior staff being given restricted access to corporate files.

The report also says that Kojami Studios will disband after Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain launches later this year.

Kojima also hinted his departure on Twitter, by tweeting a Metal Gear Solid screenshot of a helicopter with the words 'heading off.'

While Kojima's departure hasn't been officially confirmed, the fact Konami is recruiting someone else says it all.