Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021: the best deals on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale 2021 is under way, bringing with it a massive selection of deals on outdoor products, appliances, grills and more to kick off the summer season. Lowe's sales ad provides more insight into everything currently on sale, but shoppers looking for the best deals during Lowe's Memorial Day sale can read on.

For homeowners, Lowe's Memorial Day sale is one of the best Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of and during the holiday weekend. Offering discounts of up to 40% on major appliances and other indoor and outdoor home products, it's an excellent opportunity to get to work on that home to-do list.

So whether it's upgrading the kitchen appliances to something smarter or preparing for the annual Memorial Day barbecue, it's a good bet the Memorial Day sale at Lowe's will have the goods. If you're the kind of shopper who likes to browse yourself, the Lowe's Memorial Day sale page offers a top level looking at their top discounts.

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale

Jump into summer savings at Lowe's during their 2021 Memorial Day sale. Featuring hundreds of deals on products to kick the summer off right, shoppers will find savings on everything from outdoor power equipment to deals on appliances, patio furniture and more.View Deal

We'll be updating this guide with new deals now through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, so be sure to check back often for more of the best deals during Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021.

You can also use the links below to jump the the top sales categories during Lowe's Memorial Day sale.

Best Lowe's Memorial Day Sale 2021 deals and offers

During Lowe's Memorial Day sale, shoppers have a chance at saving quite a bit on everything to kick the summer off right. As the kick off weekend of the summer, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for barbecues and family get togethers.

To help you get that home in tip top shape for the holiday weekend, here's some of the best offer's you'll find during Lowe's Memorial Day sale this year.

Save up to 30% on select outdoor and patio furniture

Grab a new deck chair or new outdoor dining set on sale now at Lowe's during their Memorial Day weekend sales event. Discounts on a variety of styles and colors to suit anyone's persona taste!View Deal

Get $70 off this Monument grill, now $329 at Lowe's

This four-burner gas grill in black and porcelain boasts 60,000 BTU for powerful heat and performance. With the four main burners and one side burner, the total cooking area is a huge, 723 inches square. The porcelain-coated grill plates give even cooking and easier cleaning. View Deal

Get $50 off select Weber Genesis Series Grills at Lowe's

Dine outside in style with a Weber Genesis series grill. There's $50 off select models, with different features and styles, so have a browse and pick the one that's right for you. This deal ends May 31st, so order now and get cooking! View Deal

Save up to 30% on select power tools and accessories

Father's Day is just around the corner, get a head start and grab dad that new circular saw or drill driver he's been after. Lowe's has dropped the price on tons of power tools and accessories for Memorial Day weekend. with savings of up to 30% on select power tools.View Deal

Up to 25% off select faucets in Lowe's Memorial Day sale

Changing your faucet can have a bit impact on the look of your kitchen or bathroom. Pick up a smart new bath or sink faucet for a bargain price with up to 25% off a range of styles at Lowe's this Memorial Day.View Deal

Save up to 20% on select ceiling fans and lighting fixtures

Looking to upgrade those light fixtures? How about a new ceiling fan for your bedroom? Lowe's is cutting prices on select home ceiling fans and fixtures this Memorial Day weekend only!View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 appliance deals

During Lowe's Memorial Day sale, shoppers will find some pretty incredible deals on appliances through the holiday weekend. The big offer however can save shoppers upwards of $500 off select major appliances, including special offers on appliances packages and bundles.

Of course, Lowe's is also bringing back it's buy more spend more offer, which includes even larger discounts the more you spend. This offer applies to almost all appliances on sale right now, just look for the green "Buy More, Save More" tag under the product name!

Whirlpool 7 cu-ft Electric Dryer Now: $539 | Was: $599 | Savings: $60 (10%)

Whirlpool's electric dryer features the convenient AutoDry drying system, taking the guessing work out of properly drying clothes by sensing when your clothes reach the optimal dryness. At 7 cubic feet of room, handles larger loads with ease as well. At this price, well worth a look.View Deal

Hisense 26.6 cu-ft French Door Stainless Steel Refrigerator Now: $1,399 | Was: $1,599 | Savings: $200 (12%)

While it includes an ice maker and water dispenser, Hiense's full size fridge at it's standard price tag may be a bit off putting. Saving an extra $200 off though pushes this fridge into a properly priced deal. If you need a no-frills stainless steel fridge with an ice maker, this is a great buy.View Deal

Samsung 2.1 cu-ft Over-the-Range Sensor Cooking Microwave Now: $449 | Was: $499 | Savings: $50 (10%)

Essentially a "smart microwave", Samusng's 2.1 cu-ft over range microwave features it's very own Sensor Cooking technology. This microwave can automatically sense and adjust cooking times for optimal results, a pretty sweet feature for no-hassle heating. A solid 10% off is also pretty enticing, as Samsung discounts tend to stay around this range.View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 grill deals

Grills will also get some love during Lowe's Memorial Day sale, offering some great discounts on Weber grills as well as other top brands. The top offer right now is $50 off Weber Genesis II grills, but there's a wide selection of deals on grills, pellet grills, smokers and barbecues to check out.

Save $50 on Weber Genesis II grills

Lowe's is offering a selection of Weber Genesis II grills for $50 off during the holiday weekend, making this a great find for those looking to get a new grill.View Deal

Save $30 on a Weber Master Touch charcoal grill

Grab a classic charcoal grill from Weber at its lowest price in some time. Now on sale for just $199.99 (price will show up in cart), the Master Touch grill is a solid, all-around grill for those who don't need any modern amenities.View Deal

Does Lowe's have a Memorial Day sale?

Absolutely! Lowe's has one of the best Memorial Day sale offerings when it comes to home and outdoor products. During Memorial Day weekend, Lowe's offers a great selection of appliances on sale from big name brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, GE and more.

Along with some great deals on appliances, Lowe's also offers a wide selection of patio furniture on sale including tables, chair sets and deck furniture. While shoppers can find some deals on electronics including TVs and the like, Memorial Day sales focus on kicking off the summer with savings on outdoor-centric products.

What goes on sale for Memorial Day at Lowe's?

Most of the discounts shoppers will find during Lowe's Memorial Day sale will focus around home appliances and outdoor furniture, including grills and other backyard patio furniture and appliances.

While these sales will definitely offer the most in terms of savings, making it the perfect chance for homeowners and the like to upgrade appliances, spruce up the backyard and even upgrade home security.

Does Lowe's have a Spring Sale?

Lowe's does run a spring sale – aptly titled SpringFest – during the month of April. This sale almost entirely focuses on outdoor and lawn and garden products, with deals on lawn mowers, trimmers and other lawn maintenance tools.

In comparison to Lowe's Memorial Day sale, it offers similar savings and discounts with a shift of focus towards summer-based products. Patio furniture and deck furniture, indoor and outdoor appliances and other home-based products can get their largest discounts of the year aside from Black Friday.

