Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2022: the best early deals plus what to expect

Lowe's Memorial Day sale is just weeks away and if you're on the hunt for some good Memorial Day appliance deals, this will be the sale for you. While Lowe's covers a pretty wide range of products for homeowners, including grills, gardening equipment, power tools, and more, this Memorial Day sale is one for the books if you're looking to do some upgrading around the house.

Last year, Lowe's offered an incredible range of deals on appliances, power tools, and other outdoor goods including furniture, and this year we expect to see similar offers throughout and leading up to the holiday weekend. Featuring savings of up to 40% off large appliances from Samsung, GE, and other top brands, we look to Lowe's for some of the best Memorial Day appliance sales this month.

That won't be the only thing Memorial Day sales shoppers will find at Lowe's, however. On top of some great savings on home appliances, discounts on home decor, popular power tools, and even ceiling fans and lighting will be available. So if you're hoping to find some great savings on those backyard, bathroom, and kitchen upgrades this year, Lowe's Memorial Day sale will be the place to shop – until Amazon Prime Day shows up in June that is!

And we'll be covering some of the best deals of the holiday weekend right here. Until then, you'll find their top deals and offers available right now for your shopping pleasure. Once Lowe's Memorial Day sale officially goes live, you'll find their best deals of the holiday weekend below!

Lowe's Savings & Deals

While Lowe's Memorial Day sale isn't live just yet, you can already find some great deals on appliances, furniture, home decor and much more. Be sure to check out their savings section daily for new deals and offers leading up to Memorial Day weekend!

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale: Finding the best deals

Scoring the best deals at Lowe's this Memorial Day weekend won't be a challenge in and of itself, but you'll want to make sure you're getting a good price either way. As a professional deal hunter, I've got a few rules I follow to make sure the price I'm looking at is worth it in the end.

Throughout the month of May, Lowe's will be offering some early Memorial Day deals as well as standard price drops on products across their catalog. While the offers may look enticing, there's a few things you'll want to consider before you click the buy button.

Here are a few rules I follow when shopping for deals, especially during Memorial Day sales:

A higher % off doesn't necessarily mean more savings: While you'll find deals of up to 40% off or more this year, the amount you save may not be worth the purchase. Always confirm that the dollar amount you save is acceptable to your budget and needs.

While you'll find deals of up to 40% off or more this year, the amount you save may not be worth the purchase. Always confirm that the dollar amount you save is acceptable to your budget and needs. Last years model may be the best choice: Previous versions of products are always discounted even cheaper as replacements are released. Shop around for pre-2022 products to save even more money. A good rule of thumb is the older you go, the cheaper the price!

Previous versions of products are always discounted even cheaper as replacements are released. Shop around for pre-2022 products to save even more money. A good rule of thumb is the older you go, the cheaper the price! Same deals, different stores: It may not be a surprise to some, but about 95% of the deals you'll find at one store are going to also be available at other stores. Don't be too concerned about where you shop this year, just that you find a good deal within your allotted budget.

It may not be a surprise to some, but about 95% of the deals you'll find at one store are going to also be available at other stores. Don't be too concerned about where you shop this year, just that you find a good deal within your allotted budget. Check open box, refurbished and certified pre-owned: Almost all retailers now have some sort of outlet that features used, open box and refurbished products. These are already marked down by up to 75% in some cases, and you'll find even better savings during Memorial Day weekend.

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale: Best Deals of 2021

Lowe's Memorial Day sale last year was quite the event, offering a good mix of savings on indoor and outdoor appliances including ovens, dishwashers, BBQ grills and more. There was even some great discounts on patio furniture to be found, something any backyard needs with the annual Memorial Day grill out!

You'll find the best offers and sales at Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 below, but expect to see similar deals this year as well. These can give a great indicator as to what we'll see on sale in the coming days.

Save up to 30% on select outdoor and patio furniture

Grab a new deck chair or new outdoor dining set on sale now at Lowe's during their Memorial Day weekend sales event. Discounts on a variety of styles and colors to suit anyone's persona taste!

Get $70 off this Monument grill, now $329 at Lowe's

This four-burner gas grill in black and porcelain boasts 60,000 BTU for powerful heat and performance. With the four main burners and one side burner, the total cooking area is a huge, 723 inches square. The porcelain-coated grill plates give even cooking and easier cleaning.

Get $50 off select Weber Genesis Series Grills at Lowe's

Dine outside in style with a Weber Genesis series grill. There's $50 off select models, with different features and styles, so have a browse and pick the one that's right for you. This deal ends May 31st, so order now and get cooking!

Save up to 30% on select power tools and accessories

Father's Day is just around the corner, get a head start and grab dad that new circular saw or drill driver he's been after. Lowe's has dropped the price on tons of power tools and accessories for Memorial Day weekend. with savings of up to 30% on select power tools.

Save up to 35% on select smart home items and products

Bring your home into the 21st century with smart cameras, video doorbells, and more. Lowe's is bringing huge discounts on everything from Google Nest cameras to Ring video doorbells.

Up to 25% off select faucets in Lowe's Memorial Day sale

Changing your faucet can have a bit impact on the look of your kitchen or bathroom. Pick up a smart new bath or sink faucet for a bargain price with up to 25% off a range of styles at Lowe's this Memorial Day.

Save up to 20% on select ceiling fans and lighting fixtures

Looking to upgrade those light fixtures? How about a new ceiling fan for your bedroom? Lowe's is cutting prices on select home ceiling fans and fixtures this Memorial Day weekend only!

Save up to 25% on select outdoor tools and power equipment

Grab some new backyard equipment this Memorial Day with deals on everything from mowers to hedge trimmers. Select from brands including Craftsman, Husqvarna, Greenworks, and more.

$100 off Char-Broil Performance Black and Stainless 6-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with 1 Side Burner

There's a 34% saving on this whopper of a grill from one of our favorite brands. With electronic ignition, porcelain-coated grates and grease pan and a 10,000 BTU side burner, this is a lot of grill for the money with $100 off the usual price.

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale: Best Appliance Deals of 2021

During Lowe's Memorial Day sale, shoppers will find some pretty incredible deals on appliances through the holiday weekend. Last year, the big offer saved shoppers upwards of $500 off select major appliances, including special offers on appliances packages and bundles.

We also expect Lowe's to bring back its buy more spend more offer, which included even larger discounts the more you spent. This offer applied to almost all appliances on sale, so look for the green "Buy More, Save More" tag under the product name to find them!

Until then, you'll find some of the best deals on appliances at Lowe's Memorial Day sale last year below. These can give you a great idea of what to expect price wise come the holiday weekend.

Whirlpool 7 cu-ft Electric Dryer

Now: $539 | Was: $599 | Savings: $60 (10%)

Whirlpool's electric dryer features the convenient AutoDry drying system, taking the guessing work out of properly drying clothes by sensing when your clothes reach the optimal dryness. At 7 cubic feet of room, handles larger loads with ease as well. At this price, well worth a look.

Hisense 26.6 cu-ft French Door Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Now: $1,399 | Was: $1,599 | Savings: $200 (12%)

While it includes an ice maker and water dispenser, Hiense's full size fridge at it's standard price tag may be a bit off putting. Saving an extra $200 off though pushes this fridge into a properly priced deal. If you need a no-frills stainless steel fridge with an ice maker, this is a great buy.

Samsung 2.1 cu-ft Over-the-Range Sensor Cooking Microwave

Now: $449 | Was: $499 | Savings: $50 (10%)

Essentially a "smart microwave", Samusng's 2.1 cu-ft over range microwave features it's very own Sensor Cooking technology. This microwave can automatically sense and adjust cooking times for optimal results, a pretty sweet feature for no-hassle heating. A solid 10% off is also pretty enticing, as Samsung discounts tend to stay around this range.

Lowe's Memorial Day Sale: Best Grill Deals of 2021

Grills and BBQs got some love during Lowe's Memorial Day sale last year, offering some great discounts on Weber grills as well as other top brands. The top offer was $50 off Weber Genesis II grills, but there's bound to be a wider selection of deals on grills, pellet grills, smokers and barbecues to check out this year.

We expect to see much more once the holiday weekend shows up, but you can already find some pretty great offers on grills and BBQs. We'll be covering the best Memorial Day grill deals at Lowe's as they show up, but you can see what offers last year provide the best bang for their buck below.

Use this info as a benchmark for what's to come this year, as we'll most likely see very similar offers once Lowe's Memorial Day sale kicks off.

Save $50 on Weber Genesis II grills

Lowe's is offering a selection of Weber Genesis II grills for $50 off during the holiday weekend, making this a great find for those looking to get a new grill.

Save $30 on a Weber Master Touch charcoal grill

Grab a classic charcoal grill from Weber at its lowest price in some time. Now on sale for just $199.99 (price will show up in cart), the Master Touch grill is a solid, all-around grill for those who don't need any modern amenities.

Does Lowe's have a Memorial Day sale?

Absolutely! Lowe's has one of the best Memorial Day sale offerings when it comes to home and outdoor products. During Memorial Day weekend, Lowe's offers a great selection of appliances on sale from big name brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, GE and more.

Along with some great deals on appliances, Lowe's also offers a wide selection of patio furniture on sale including tables, chair sets and deck furniture. While shoppers can find some deals on electronics including TVs and the like, Memorial Day sales focus on kicking off the summer with savings on outdoor-centric products.

What goes on sale for Memorial Day at Lowe's?

Most of the discounts shoppers will find during Lowe's Memorial Day sale will focus around home appliances and outdoor furniture, including grills and other backyard patio furniture and appliances.

While these sales will definitely offer the most in terms of savings, making it the perfect chance for homeowners and the like to upgrade appliances, spruce up the backyard and even upgrade home security.

Does Lowe's have a Spring Sale?

Lowe's does run a spring sale – aptly titled SpringFest – during the month of April. This sale almost entirely focuses on outdoor and lawn and garden products, with deals on lawn mowers, trimmers and other lawn maintenance tools.

In comparison to Lowe's Memorial Day sale, it offers similar savings and discounts with a shift of focus towards summer-based products. Patio furniture and deck furniture, indoor and outdoor appliances and other home-based products can get their largest discounts of the year aside from Black Friday.

