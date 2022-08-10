Samsung Unpacked 2022 live – Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 expected

Refresh

(Image credit: Samsung) My Galaxy Z Fold 4 wish list? Why, thank you for asking As I've written below, I actually prefer the Samsung Galaxy Flip over the Fold series so far, but that's not to say that a markedly improved Fold 4 couldn't make me a convert. Indeed, the idea of having a phone and tablet in one device really appeals to me. However, the cost, size and minor deficiencies in the Fold 3's spec in comparison to non-folding Android flagships have turned me off so far. For example, there is no getting away from the fact that Fold 3 costs a dump truck load of dosh. Right now, almost a year after launch, the Fold 3 is still £1,599 at the official Samsung store, and that is right at the top end of the phone market. Needless to say, I hoping for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 price cut. Secondly, there is also no getting away from the fact that the Fold series has, to date, being a bit of a chunk in the pocket in phone mode. It's like having two phones glued back to back in your pocket instead of one, so if the Fold 4 can be thinner and lighter, that would be a big improvement. In terms of specs, the Fold 3 absolutely is a flagship phone, delivering a rapid processor, plenty of RAM and storage space, as well as 5G connectivity. However, it's battery life and camera system is not up to the standards of the best non-folding phones, so a bump in battery capacity and camera quality would be superb. Excitingly, it looks like the Fold 4 is coming with an upgraded under-display selfie camera, so that is a start. So, yes, a thinner device with better cameras and a bigger battery please Samsung.

(Image credit: Samsung) So, what do we want to see from the Galaxy Z Flip 4? Regular readers of T3.com will know that I'm a big fan of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone. In fact, as I wrote last year, I actually prefer it to the Fold 3. It's super stylish and portable, and gives me a huge nostalgia boost for my flip phones of yore. It's a super compact folding phone with flagship-grade specs. Woof! That said, though, the Flip 3 is far from a perfect device. Indeed, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review we said that the phone had just an "average camera system", that its "crease could sometimes get in the way" and that it is "quite thick when folded up". The Galaxy Z Flip 3's battery life is also not particularly impressive, with benchmarks by our sister site Tom's Guide showing it lasted only 6 hours (opens in new tab). As such, my wish list for the Z Flip 4 (and I naturally speak for all phone users), is a thinner phone with improved camera system and larger battery. And, the good news is that the latest leaks indicate we definitely are getting a larger battery capacity, with a 3,700mAh capacity delivered over the Flip 3's 3,300mAh. On the crease thing, I didn't really have a problem with its visibility on the Fold 3, but according to leaks (opens in new tab) the crease visibility on both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 is going to be reduced.

(Image credit: Future) Who remembers the OG Galaxy Z Fold debacle? I've been writing about phones here at T3.com for over 7 years, so I very much remember that Samsung's foldable phone prowess had the mother of all rocky starts. Back in 2019 Samsung started to promote its new foldable phone and, after handing it out to the press, it soon became apparent that despite its technological wizardry, it had some serious defects (opens in new tab). Indeed, despite T3's going hands on a producing our own Samsung Galaxy Fold review, these defects led to the phone being effectively canned and unreleased, with it sent back to Samsung's engineers for fixing. Wind the clock on six months and the OG Fold was back, and as I wrote at the time it was largely the same device, but this time with those defects fixed. The truth is though even this fixed Fold never really got a big release and while the Fold 2 did get a wider release and better sales, it was far from mainstream. Indeed, it was only with last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and almost more importantly, with its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3) that the South Korean maker's foldable phones really took off. Now, in 2022, Samsung's president believes "the moment for foldable smartphones is here", pointing to potentially even more mainstream adoption.

Being candid, Samsung is the ONLY foldable phone player in town (Image credit: Samsung) I think this recent piece from The Verge (opens in new tab) pretty much sums up the state of the foldable phones market in 2022. It's a landscape where Samsung is the only player of note. Samsung rules over the folding phone world with a golden fist, unmatched by any rival. Yes, sure, there are other foldable phones on the market, but the thing is that each one is either markedly worse than Samsung's offerings or only available in very restrictive markets. Truth be told, I've got really tired over the past few years of rival phone brands throwing huge hype under a new foldable phone of theirs, only for it then to be revealed that it is only available in one region and won't be getting a wide-spread release. If a phone does not have widespread release then, I'm sorry, it just isn't a contender. Samsung's foldable phones are available to buy pretty much all the way round the world, as well as being technical leaders in the field.

(Image credit: Samsung) The real mystery remains the rumor of a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launch So, while we'll eat our T3 branded hats if we don't see a Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5, we're still a bit more in the dark about the rumored new Galaxy Buds, which haven't been leaked visually. There have, though, been reports (opens in new tab) by numerous outlets that very definitively state "Galaxy Buds Pro 2" as the model name and also point to some advanced features that the true wireless buds are believed to be coming with. One of the most notable new features is Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, which is reported to cut ambient noise by 33dB. We've also had word (opens in new tab) that the Buds 2 Pro will offer "exceptional sound quality". From my point of view Samsung's Galaxy Buds have always been rock solid, those awful Galaxy Buds Live aside, but have consistently being a tier down from the best true wireless buds on the market. So if Samsung can really deliver the Pro-grade tech in the Buds 2 Pro, that will be a step in the right direction. After all, with the best true wireless earbuds market so competitive now, Samsung will need to hit hard to stay relevant.

(Image credit: 91mobiles) Seriously, though, this has been the leakiest event EVER Samsung's own comical attempts to hide its new foldables aside, I think this has been the leakiest Unpacked event I've ever covered. We've seen both the new Fold 4 and Flip 4 in full numerous times already, including this recent baring of all, as well as this maximum exposure. Only two days ago we also got to see the what appears to be the full range of Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models and colourways, too (check the image above). Oh, and we've also had details leak on the Watch 5 Pro's rumored specs, too. In terms of both new foldable phones, we now also have full specs leaked (opens in new tab). Basically put, if Samsung doesn't reveal a Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 at this Samsung Unpacked event then it will have been the greatest misinformation campaign from leakers ever, with an entire industry wasting years of its life reporting on products that don't exist and creating art assets for vapourware products. However, as Samsung is pressing ahead with its Unpacked event, we think it safe to say that these products do exist and are coming, and exactly as they have been shown in leaks.