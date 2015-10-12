If a Stormtrooper used a gaming mouse, it would be this one

Roccat has lifted the lid on the Kova gaming mouse, which bears more than a passing resemblance to a Stormtrooper thanks to its angular black-and-white design.

Unlike HP's limited-edition Star Wars laptop that was unveiled last week, the Kova isn't an official Star Wars-branded product. Still, fans of George Lucas's universe could do worse than pairing the two together.

The new Kova, which follows on from Roccat's Kova[+] is powered by a Turbo Core V2 72MHz 32-bit ARM-based MCU. It's equipped with a Pro-Optic R6 sensor with 3500 DPI which can be accelerated using Overdrive mode to reach an effective DPI of 7000.

The ambidextrous mouse features two Smart Cast buttons on both sides of the Kova's left-and-right mouse buttons, giving it a total of nine mouse buttons. Roccat's Easyshift[+] functionality allows eight further secondary functions to be mapped, something that should go down well among MMO and MOBA players.

As with just about every other gaming mouse today, the Kova features LED lights that can be configured through software. It's set to launch in November at 59.99 Euros, which roughly translates to £45.

