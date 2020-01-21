Huzzah! Disney Plus UK is launching early and it is remarkably cheap, too

In news that is sure to enthuse fans of quality content throughout the United Kingdom, it has been officially confirmed that Disney Plus UK is not only launching a week early in the UK, but that it is also going to be very cheap to subscribe to, too.

The news, which is reported by The Verge, confirms that instead of launching on March 31st, 2020, as was originally announced, Disney Plus UK will actually now launch on Tuesday, March 24 in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

In terms of pricing for Disney Plus UK, it has also been officially confirmed that users will have two options at launch, pay either £5.99 per month, or £59.99 per year. That base monthly subscription price matches that offered by Netflix, but unlike Netflix which hides features like Ultra HD streaming behind a higher pay wall, that £5.99 Disney+ figure unlocks everything the service has to offer. That means 4K, HDR10, Dolby Atmos content right off the bat.

In more good news for future Disney Plus UK subscribers, despite a few days of technical issues right at the start of the U.S. launch, since then Disney+ has been a massive mega hit, exceeding expectations with an estimated 24-million U.S. subscribers signed up by the end of November last year.

Disney+'s popularity has stemmed from its colossal quantity of TV and movie content, with nearly 500 movies and 7,500 TV show episodes available to stream. And that includes all the content from famous movie studios like LucasFilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox, as well as Disney's current and classic collections.

Indeed, uptake has been so fierce that Disney has said it expects between 60-90 million people will have subscribed to the streaming service by 2024.

Naturally, T3 will be reviewing Disney+ the moment it goes live in the UK, so be sure to check back into the site the week of March 24 to catch up on our official verdict. In the meantime, if you're thinking of signing up to Disney Plus UK when it launches, then it is enjoyed to the fullest on one of the best TVs or best 8K TVs connected to a quality sound system like the best soundbars.