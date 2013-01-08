Huawei Ascend D2 officially unveiled

Huawei unveils its flagship Ascend D2 smartphone featuring 5-inch Super Retina display at CES

Huawei have released the Ascend D2, the latest addition to their smartphone range and it features a 5-inch Super Retina display.

The Ascend D2, revealed at CES 2013, runs Android 4.1 Jellybean and features a 13MP BSI camera with an ISO sensitivity higher than other smartphones on the market.

Powered by a 3000mAh battery, Huawei says the Ascend D2 has a standby time of six days on WCDMA. Utilising Huawei's QPC technology, battery consumption is kept to a minimum by automatically turning off the transmitter circuit when data transmission is not in use. Huawei claims this technology will reduce power consumption in standby mode by over 20%.

Encased in an aluminium body with a metal frame and weighing 170g, the large-screen smartphone comes in two colours; pure white and crystal blue. The D2 features 'swift sharing' software, allowing users to share pictures, videos and other files to be shared over a Wi-Fi connection two or three times faster than other smart phones.

Manufacturer Huawei has also promised a 4.7-inch screen version.

The Huawei Ascend D2 is planned for release in China at the end of January 2013, and in Japan in the future, however a UK release date wasn't mentioned at the event.