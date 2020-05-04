The very best HTC Vive deals for May 2020

Shopping for the best HTC Vive deals of 2020? We've pulled together the best prices for the HTC Vive, the HTC Vive Pro and the HTC Vive Cosmos from across the web, to make sure that you don't have to pay a penny more than necessary to get your virtual reality fix.

Let us cut through the noise and get you the right headset for your needs, whether that's the newest HTC Vive Cosmos, the high-end HTC Vive Pro, or the classic HTC Vive. These are simply the best HTC Vive deals available to gamers today in 2020.

And now's the time to get right on picking up a HTC Vive, as prices are lower than they've ever been. Different discounts will apply to different versions of the Vive, so make sure you do your research thoroughly.

Since its launch, the Vive has helped set the standard for all virtual reality headsets: stunning displays, precise tracking, and 110 degree field of view ensures a fantastic gaming experience. With over 600 games available, you'll be saying goodbye to this world for hours at a time.

That's especially true with the front-facing camera which allows you to find a drink or take a seat without needing to remove the mask. Meanwhile the latest HTC Vive Cosmos includes inside-out tracking, so it knows where you are in virtual space without needing to set up any external sensors.

HTC Vive deals