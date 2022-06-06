How to watch Love Island 2022 online: stream UK season 8 from anywhere

Sun, sea, sculpted abs and someone screaming "I've got a text!" - the familiar sights and sounds of 21st century dating show Love Island are back for season 8! This year's select group of sexy singles have been whisked away to a brand new villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca, and will be hoping for a chance at romance (as well as some short-lived fame and £50k in prize money). Get your guide on how to watch Love Island 2022 online below from anywhere.
Former England and Liverpool football star Michael Owen will likely be watching events unfold on the island through his fingers, with his teenage daughter Gemma among this year's batch of hopefuls.
Other contestants include Tasha Ghouri, who enters the villa as Love Island's first ever deaf contestant, Brighton fishmonger Luca Bish, and Welsh Masters student Liam Llewellyn.
Laura Whitmore meanwhile returns as presenter, while the distinctive tones of Iain Stirling will be on hand to narrate all the drama surrounding the singletons in the luxury villa.
Read on to see how to stream Love Island 2022 watch online from anywhere.
Where can I watch Love Island for free in the UK?
ITV remains the home of Love Island, with episodes airing from its launch on Monday, June 6 at 9pm BST on ITV2. Episodes will air every night at the same time, with Saturday's escapades featuring unseen bits from the week.
Completely free-to-air, you can always watch live or catch up via the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). This is available via your phone, tablet, computer, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Google Chromecast, Fire Stick and other devices.
If you're looking to watch the show but you're out of the country when it airs, use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch like you're back home.
How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from abroad
If you're away during this new season of Love Island and try and tune in to ITV, you will likely find that the content is geo-blocked for you and unavailable outside of the UK. In this case, there is an easy way around this - using the best VPN to get past those restrictions.
By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.
ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers thanks to its incredible speed, huge list of features including security protocols and the main factor here - the ability to get around geo-blocked content, allowing you to watch Love Island away from home.
Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar.

Can I watch Love Island in the US?
Are you a US fan looking to get your fill of British flirting in Mallorca? The bad news is there's not currently a confirmed air date for the new season.
There's plenty reason to be hopeful that its on the way, however, with previous seasons appearing Stateside on streaming service Hulu a couple of weeks after broadcast in the UK.
To get you in the mood while you wait, you can watch seasons 1-7 of the show on the service on demand.
Like the UK streaming platform ITV above, you can watch Hulu via a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're currently away from home when the new season airs and want to catch up.
How to watch Love Island 2022 online and stream season 8 elsewhere around the world
For those outside of the US and UK, there are a few options depending on where you are.
Much like the UK, Down Under in Australia you can benefit from a 100% free stream, with season 8 of the UK iteration of Love Island arriving on 9Now (opens in new tab) just a couple of days after its launch on Wednesday, June 8. Simply sign up, enter in your Australian address and create your free account to stream.
In New Zealand we expect the show to land on Neon (opens in new tab). Last year episodes were released concurrently with the UK, so we hope to see confirmation of its arrival soon.
You can choose between a monthly or annual plan with Neon, starting from NZ$15.99 a month (opens in new tab) or save 16% and pay NZ$159.99 annually.
Unfortunately, for viewers in Canada there doesn't appear to be an official option anymore for Love Island broadcasts.
If you're outside of the country and want to access your chosen streaming service, though, remember you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.
Who are the Love Island UK 2022 contestants for season 8?
- Amber Beckford is a 24 year old nanny from London
- Andrew Le Page is a 27 year old real estate agent from Guernsey
- Dami Hope is a 26 year old Senior Microbiologist from Dublin
- Davide Sanclimenti is a 27 year old business owner from Manchester
- Gemma Owen is a 19 year old international dressage rider from Chester
- Ikenna Ekwonna is a 23 year old pharmaceutical sales person from Nottingham
- Indiyah Polack is a 23 year old hotel waitress from London
- Liam Llewellyn is a 22 year old student from Newport
- Luca Bish is a 23 year old fishmonger from Brighton
- Paige Thorne is a 24 year old paramedic from Swansea
- Tasha Ghouri is a 23 year old model from Thirsk
