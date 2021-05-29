How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream Champions League final for FREE from anywhere

Dreams will come true and hearts will be broken as Chelsea and Man City battle it out for the biggest prize in club football. Chelsea have been here before, lifting the trophy with the big ears in 2012 after slipping up in 2008, but for Man City this is uncharted territory. Read on for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Man City live stream and watch the Champions League final online from anywhere.

Pep Guardiola's richly talented team, featuring Kevin de Bruyne, Rúben Dias, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden, is surely the strongest in the world right now, but the Spaniard has a habit of over-complicating things on big European nights, and City have wobbled of late.

As well as conceding three against goal-shy Brighton and Newcastle in recent weeks, they've lost twice to Chelsea, who are becoming a bogey team for Pep's superstars.

Mason Mount has established himself as one of the world's top midfielders, Antonio Rüdiger looks unstoppable, while Hakim Ziyech seems to have a knack for scoring against City. However, Thomas Tuchel will be sweating over the fitness of N'Golo Kanté, who could prove most crucial of all.

It's a must-watch for football fans everywhere, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Chelsea vs Man City kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Man City game is being played at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, and kicks off at 8pm WEST on Saturday, May 29. Rather neatly, that's 8pm BST, with BT Sport's coverage starting at 6pm BST.

In the US, it's a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off, but fans in Australia need to brace for an early morning or a very late night, with the game starting at 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the Champions League final, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of YouTube, BT Sport, Paramount Plus, DAZN or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Chelsea vs Man City.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream Champions League final FREE in the UK

Because it's the Champions League final, the Chelsea vs Man City game is being shown for FREE on BT Sport's YouTube channel, as well as the BT Sport website. The build-up starts nice and early at 6pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you can also watch the Champions League final on BT Sport 1. The Champions League might be over, but BT Sport covers lots of other competitions and events, including MLB and MotoGP. If you're interested in signing up, a subscription to BT Sport starts at £10 per month, but there's also a Monthly Pass available if you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract. If you aren't in the country for the Chelsea vs Man City game, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Champions League final just like you would if you were at home as one of the best YouTube VPN providers about.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Chelsea vs Man City live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, the tears of joy and pain that follow.

The Chelsea vs Man City game is being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus in the US, which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial.

The Chelsea vs Man City game is set to get underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Those timings apply in Canada too, where you can also watch Chelsea vs Man City without paying a cent, with a DAZN FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$19.99 per month, or CA$150 for 12 months.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Chelsea vs Man City, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Sunday morning. You can watch the game on Optus Sport, with a subscription costing AUS$15 per month.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Champions League final live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.