How to live stream Eurovision 2019 free, from anywhere

Whether it's your guilty pleasure or you sing your Eurovision dedication from the rooftops, the special once-a-year music extravaganza is here! It's time for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and you're in exactly the right place to discover how to get a Eurovision live stream tonight.

Beaming in all the way from Tel Aviv in Israel, the 64th Eurovision Song Contest is promising the usual mix of disco divas, cool crooners and 'interesting' characters. Tune in and you'll have the opportunity to watch all 26 weird and wonderful songs, followed by the results of the jury and public votes where the tension really hits the high notes.

That's not all... there's some serious star power on show, too. None other than Madonna will be making a special guest appearance, performing her iconic hit Like a Prayer and one of her new songs. And Israel's most famous movie star Gal Gadot – yep, Wonder Woman herself – will also be in attendance.

The likes of the Netherlands, Sweden and Russia are looking like the pre-show Eurovision favourites. Michael Rice and his song Bigger Than Us, will seek to break a 22-year winning drought for the UK. While this could also be the year when Australia makes history as the first non-European nation to win.

The Eurovision final is set to kick off at 8pm BST and, with so many songs and results to squeeze in, don't be surprised if the winning singer isn't revealed until around 11.30pm. So settle in for the evening and read on to discover how to get a 2019 Eurovision live stream for free.

Live stream Eurovision Song Contest online for FREE

This is unlikely to come as a surprise - BBC One will once again be showing Eurovision in all its garish glory. Graham Norton will be at the helm for running commentary and his cheeky asides. So online that means you need to head to BBC iPlayer on laptops and its app on mobiles, tablets and media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast.

How to watch Eurovision from anywhere else in the world

Outside the UK tonight but still desperate to watch the show? Perhaps it isn't being shown where you are, or you'd rather watch with an English-language broadcast. You've basically got two options:

1. The obvious option is to head over to the Eurovision YouTube channel, where the whole thing will be shown. Because of the vast amount of countries tuning in, the YouTube coverage forgoes any commentary whatsoever. So it's just the performances, the voting results and the inevitable awkward banter between the studio hosts.

2. If you love the BBC coverage and Graham Norton's take on things, you'll find that trying to watch the BBC from abroad will result in being geo-blocked. Unfortunate, but not the end of the road as there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to TVPlayer.com from 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Sunday in time to live stream the whole show.

Lead image credit: Review News / Shutterstock.com