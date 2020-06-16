Heart-stopping Apple iPhone 12 design is simply stunning

The iPhone 12 is coming and, so the very latest leaks say, it is going to arrive with a marked new design, one with classic Apple iPhone 4 squared-off edges. This new look will extend throughout the new iPhone range, too, and reportedly look similar to the finish on the new iPad Pro 2020.

Unfortunately, though, we've still not got any official look at the iPhone 12, which is also slated to come with a smaller notch, a rapid new A14 Bionic system on chip (SoC) and a smart new 3D camera system.

Now, though, a brand new Apple iPhone 12 design has just hit the internet and, simply put, it is the most gorgeous depiction yet. Take a look at the picture below to see the phone up close.

(Image credit: svetapple)

The concept render images on this page come courtesy of svetapple, and they show an Apple iPhone 12 in a lovely navy blue colorway. This new colour has been slated to be incoming for months now, and was previously shown off in this iPhone 12 design video:

Elsewhere the renders here show a new iPhone with frosted glass and a steel frame, which is squared off as rumours suggest it will be. The backplate is also blue and houses the quad-camera system with LiDAR scanner that has been leaked as incoming.

Finally, round the front of the iPhone 12 the notch has indeed shrunk, and the True Tone flash unit has been moved to the middle of the array.

Overall we think this iPhone 12 design is just stunning, a radiates an air of premium and quality that Apple flagships are known for. Hopefully the real iPhone 12 will look as good, as if it does, we're certain Apple's first 5G handset is going to sell like hot cakes, regardless of if it is delayed or not.