Grab TP-Link smart plugs on sale at their lowest price since Prime Day

Amazon is offering an excellent deal on Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs that almost matches their Prime Day pricing for those in need of some upgrades.

Taking 33% off the single plug and 20% off the 2-pack for some of the best smart plugs available, Kasa smart plugs make it easy to upgrade your current home appliances to connect via Alexa control and other voice assistants.

Kasa Smart Plug (Single): Now: $9.99 | Was: $14.99 | Savings: $5 (33%)

Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack): Now: $15.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $4 (20%)

This price drop brings the Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs down to their cheapest price since Prime Day 2021, where they the single pack hit $8.99 and the 2-Pack hit $12.99. While it's possible we'll see those prices again later this year, don't expect them back anytime soon. These are the best prices you'll find right now.

Kasa by TP-Link Smart Plug Now: $9.99 | Was: $14.99 | Savings: $5 (33%)

Grab a single Kasa smart plug at it's lowest price ever of just $9.99. It's the second best price we've seen this plug at, just barely missing it's Prime Day 2021 pricing by a dollar. Grab it now if you've been eying a new smart plug.View Deal

Kasa by TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack Now: $15.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $4 (20%)

The two pack is running a bit higher at the moment, offering a modest $4 off alongside the single unit's $5 savings. While you are saving a bit more on the single pack, the better deal here is the two pack as it saves you a little bit more in the long run.View Deal

Allowing old appliances and other electronics to be controlled via modern smart tech (smart phones, voice assistants, etc.), smart plugs are a must have for anyone looking to live the smart home life.

Compatible with your favorite voice assistants, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs turn any appliances into a smart appliance with voice control as well as mobile app control. Download the Kasa app to turn appliances off and on from anywhere, or just ask Alexa to do it for you.

