Grab Gigabyte's AORUS 24.5" 240Hz gaming monitor on sale for just $399

Gamers looking to upgrade to the ultra responsive 240Hz refresh rate are usually in for a surprise when the price tag shows up, but thankfully there's a killer deal going on over at Newegg.

One of Gigabyte's best gaming monitors is getting a solid price cut, dropping the AORUS FI25F 240Hz gaming monitor down to just $399 for a limited time. A fully fleshed out ultra-responsive 1080p monitor, Gigabyte's 'tactical' monitor offers an incredible experience at this price.

Gigabyte AORUS FI25F 24.5" 240Hz 1080p Adaptive Sync Gaming Monitor Now: $399 | Was: $449 | Savings: $50 (11%)

Sporting an ultra-responsive 240Hz refresh rate, Gigabyte's AUROUS 24.5" Adaptive Sync 1080p IPS gaming monitor offers smooth, tear-free gameplay for those who need blistering fast response times. Now just $399, get this gaming monitor at an excellent price before it's too late.View Deal

Labeled as Gigabyte's first "tactical" gaming monitor, the AORUS is loaded with features to fine tune your experience and optimize your gameplay.

A ridiculously low 0.4ms response time ensures even the most minute inputs are recognized, with crystal clear color to bring out every detail. G-SYNC compatibility enhances the experience even more, offering tear-free gaming for an even cleaner and more responsive gameplay session.

There's also plenty of other gaming monitors on sale right now as well, with offers from Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy and more available to choose from. This AORUS gaming monitor sale offers an excellent value for anyone in need of a responsive gaming session, but for 4K gaming monitor deals and more check out the deals below.

