5 hidden Steam game deals for less than the price of a Happy Meal – for Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S

If you own a Steam Deck or another handheld that runs SteamOS, such as the Lenovo Legion Go S, you need to take a look at Steam right now. The annual Spring Sale is on and it's an ideal time to stock up on those AAA games you've got on your wishlist.

However, there might also be a fair few titles you hadn't previously considered, which lurk in the back of the Steam sales event at unbelievably low prices. Games that are now so cheap, you'd spend more on a McDonald's Happy Meal or Starbucks coffee. And I know which I'd prefer.

That's why I've picked through the cheaper end of the sale to find five games I highly recommend at these super low prices. And, as a Legion Go S (SteamOS) owner myself, I've ensured they will all run well on your handheld, including decent controller support.

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So here are my five hidden Steam deals you need to check out. Just note that the sale ends on 26 March, so you have just a few days left to grab them.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Available for a mind-boggling £2.79 / $3.19, Fallen Order is one of the finest Star Wars games ever made.

The action-adventure introduced us to Cal Kestis, a Padawan who must reawaken his Jedi powers to take on the Empire. This takes him across the galaxy, building a team of fellow rebels along the way, and unearthing mysteries that have long been hidden.

It's a genuinely superb game with some of the best lightsaber combat we've seen – only bettered, perhaps, by its sequel.

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Incidentally, you can actually get both Fallen Order and its follow-up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for just £7.90 in a bundle. That's extraordinary value if you've never played them.

Worms W.M.D Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Worms W.M.D

One of my (and many others') favourite Worms games, this is an absolute steal at just 99p / $1.49.

As with previous entries over the years, you command a team of heavily armed worms and must defeat computer opponents or friends across 2D randomly generated maps. The winner is the one with at least one worm standing.

Worms W.M.D also brought crafting and vehicles to the franchise, which add new strategies and elements, but it's the humour and vast array of weaponry that continues to delight.

It's also worth noting that because it's 2D and graphically simple (albeit beautifully drawn), it'll run easily on low power settings, so you won't overly drain your battery.

Rogue Trooper Redux - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rogue Trooper Redux

Whether you are a 2000AD fan or just looking to get ahead of the game before Duncan Jones' Rogue Trooper movie finally arrives, Rogue Trooper Redux is an essential purchase for just £3.14 / $3.74.

A remake of the 2006 action shooter, the Redux version stars the all-blue Genetic Infantryman and his dead squad mates, who live on through biochips inserted in his gun, helmet and backpack.

It features remastered, high def graphics and a much better control system – including controller support for Steam Deck and other handhelds.

There's a surprising amount of depth too, as you must employ tactics to make your way across Nu-Earth to uncover and defeat the Traitor General.

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward - Official Launch Trailer | PC PlayStation Xbox Switch 👊 - YouTube Watch On

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

I loved the first Punch Club – a fun, retro-styled boxing simulator, management game with a keen sense of humour. However, without controller support it doesn't play so well on Steam Deck, etc.

Thankfully, its sequel – which is just £4.18 / $4.99 in the sale – fully supports internal and external controllers. It also ramps up the humour and lunacy, making for even more fun.

It's also more a mixed martial arts game this time around, with a cast of recognisable characters and a whole lot more strategy to employ.

And it must be said that there are few games as addictive as Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – you can end up playing for hours without even realising it.

Fallout: New Vegas Trailer - E3 2010 - YouTube Watch On

Fallout: New Vegas

If you've been enjoying the Fallout TV series on Prime Video but have never played Fallout: New Vegas, now's your chance to experience the inspiration for the second season for pennies.

Available at just 89p / 99¢, the 2010 follow-up to Fallout 3 is essential and arguably the best game in the series, still to this day.

Unlike most Fallout RPGs, you don't play a vault dweller but a courier who has been saved from death and therefore out for revenge. It was developed by RPG specialist Obsidian Entertainment (Avowed, The Outer Worlds), which resulted in superbly crafted set pieces and dialogue.

There's been talk of a potential remaster, but at under £1 / $1 you really can't go wrong with the original.