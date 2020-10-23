Got a pet? You NEED this vacuum cleaner!

If you’re a pet owner then you’ll know that pet hair gets everywhere! On the sofa, your clothes, the carpet, and sometimes even your dinner! Getting rid of stubborn pet hair with a regular vacuum cleaner is a challenge which, more often than not, seems to just push the hair around yet still manages to clog the nozzle.

Hoover is a household name when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and it’s easy to see why. The Hoover Telios Extra is designed to banish pet hair for good with its high-power performance and accessories designed to help you get rid of pet hair anywhere.

Best pet vacuums: the top ten vacuums for pet hair

Hoover Telios Extra Pet vacuum cleaner review: an – ahem – pawfect partner for pet owners

This vacuum is perfect for large households with pets, as it has a generous 3.5-litre bag capacity and a 10-metre working radius which allows you to cover bigger areas without the need to unplug. Everything is contained within this vacuum cleaner, and the accessories are integrated inside so you can quickly and easily swap between nozzles on the go.

(Image credit: Hoover)

You’ll get a crevice tool, dusting brush and furniture nozzles, but the Telios Extra also comes with the Pets Plus turbo brush which is what will banish pet stubborn pet hair from your home on any surface. If you have hardwood or laminate flooring, the parquet nozzle will ensure a soft clean without any scratching, so this vacuum cleaner really does cover all bases.

It’s super-efficient and saves up to 60% more energy due to its filtering system that releases purified air, which is also great for anyone suffering from allergies – no more excuses not to do the vacuuming!

If you want to cut down on cleaning time and keep the house fresh then the Hoover Telios Extra may be worth the investment.

Read T3's full Hoover Telios Extra Pet vacuum cleaner review.

Check out the best prices below:

Today's best Hoover Telios Extra Pets deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Pet Tech Week on T3

Pet Tech Week is brought to you in association with our new sister site PetsRadar.com. PetsRadar.com is a new pathway to healthy, happy pets that offers a unique combination of trusted advice and the best deals on top pet products – check it out today at www.petsradar.com.

Liked this?