Hoover Telios Extra TX50PET vacuum cleaner review: an – ahem – pawfect partner for pet owners

There are more powerful pet vacuum cleaners. And there are more convenient pet vacuum cleaners, particularly in the cordless department. But we think you’d be hard pushed to find a capable vacuum cleaner for pet hair that’s as practical and as affordable as the Hoover Telios Extra TX50PET.

You can spend an awful lot more on a vacuum that doesn’t do as good a job as this one, especially now it’s available for less than £150.

Hoover Telios Extra Pet review: design and build

The TX50PET is a teardrop-shaped cylinder vacuum with two large wheels on the back. The hose attaches on top and it’s easy to open to access the bag, filters and tools. We know cylinder vacuums have fallen out of fashion but they can deliver very similar performance to uprights while taking up less storage space, and the Hoover fits that description. Their tank-like construction means they’re very durable too.

One of the things that can be a pain with cylinder vacuum cleaners is storing it with its hose, but Hoover has thought of that: the cleaning wand is telescopic and you can wrap the hose around it for storage.

Another pain, sometimes literally, is moving the cleaner from room to room: cylinders aren’t always the most transportable cleaners. But the Hoover’s light weight – it’s around 5kg – and sensibly placed handle means it’s easy to move without banging it off door frames or your own shins.

Hoover Telios Extra Pet review: accessories

The Telios Extra comes with three accessories: a furniture nozzle, a dusting brush and a crevice tool. In a nice touch the lid of the Hoover lifts up to reveal a storage compartment so they’re always handy. The package also includes a dedicated turbo brush for removing pet hair.

It’s the familiar rotating-brush design where the Hoover’s own suction spins the brush to better pick up pet hair. Although the brochure only lists three accessories and we’re already up to four, there’s also a fifth: the parquet floor head. As the storage space in the actual cleaner is only for the first three tools you’ll need to store the others separately.

Hoover Telios Extra Pet review: performance

The Hoover has a 550W motor that runs at a relatively hushed 64db, which means it’s towards the quieter end of the pet-vacuum market; it gets a little louder when it’s working hard but it’s not unpleasant.

Hoover reckons that its modern, EU-friendly 550W motor is equivalent to 2400W in old money, but if you don’t need it to run at full tilt there’s an Eco+ mode that can save up to 60% of the usual energy and that’s suited for lighter fabrics such as hanging curtains. The long cord gives the Hoover a working radius of 10m, which is fine for most average-sized rooms, and of course because it’s corded you don’t have the range or time anxiety you get with a cordless vacuum.

The TX50PET cleans very well, although the carpet attachment can be a little prone to sucking itself onto the carpet and refusing to move. You can easily dial down the power if that occurs. It cleans well on all floor surfaces and while the suction-powered pet hair brush is a little on the small side it does a good job getting dog and cat hair out of awkward surfaces such as sofa arms and cushions.

Hoover Telios Extra Pet review: emptying and filter cleaning

The Hoover is a bagged vacuum cleaner and its 3.5L bag means you won’t be making too many trips; there’s an indicator to tell you when it’s full so you don’t need to guess by listening to the sound of the motor. It’s worth pointing out that the bag is an EPA model rather than a HEPA one, which means it doesn’t filter as well as the more efficient HEPA filters do. It isn’t a self-closing design so you’ll also need to be careful when taking it out. It’s easy enough to do, though: just pop open the lid and take the bag out. Installing a replacement is straightforward too.

There are two filters, and again they’re EPA rather than HEPA so this might not be the Hoover for you if you’re concerned about specific allergens. The filters are easy to access and you can clean them by shaking them into the bin and then running them under a cold tap.

Hoover Telios Extra Pet review: verdict

The TX50PET isn’t the most powerful pet vacuum you can buy, and it isn’t the sort of thing you’ll want to leave out for visitors to admire. But it’s very capable and considerably cheaper than many of its rivals.

If you’re looking for a pet vacuum that performs well, doesn’t have a battery to drain and isn’t so heavy it gives you forearms like Popeye, the Hoover Telios Extra is a great solution. It’s widely available for considerably less than the original RRP, so it’s worth keeping an eye on retailers’ deals to bag a genuine bargain.

